Richmond, VA

722 Holly St, Richmond City, VA 23220

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStep off the historic brick sidewalk to open the picket fence gate and you'll notice the full length covered porch, the stage for entering this 2 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom corner home featuring; front yard, fenced back yard w/seperate workshop complete with windows, lights, and outlets. Natural light flows in through the floor-to-ceiling window of the living room with high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, new paint, original hardwood floors, and an exposed historic brick wall and fireplace. The hall leads to the staircase, half-bath, and kitchen. The large eat-in kitchen has exposed brick wall, ample counter space, washer/dryer stack, and pantry. Upstairs is the master bedroom with large windows, 2 closets, and decorative fireplace. The 2nd bedroom is down the hall past the full bathroom w/tub & shower. The back yard has a picket fence, side entrance, and large shed/workshop. Across from Overlook TownHouses/Oregon Hill Overlook Walking distance to Holly St playground/Riverside Park/North Bank Trail/Belle Isle Suspension Bridge/VA War Museum/Civil War Museum/ Brown's Island. seller is aware of no known defects but fireplaces/chimneys/flues convey as-is.

