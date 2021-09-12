CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autophagy-competent mitochondrial translation elongation factor TUFM inhibits caspase-8-mediated apoptosis

By Chang-Yong Choi ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2139-3109
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitochondria support multiple cell functions, but an accumulation of dysfunctional or excessive mitochondria is detrimental to cells. We previously demonstrated that a defect in the autophagic removal of mitochondria, termed mitophagy, leads to the acceleration of apoptosis induced by herpesvirus productive infection. However, the exact molecular mechanisms underlying activation of mitophagy and regulation of apoptosis remain poorly understood despite the identification of various mitophagy-associated proteins. Here, we report that the mitochondrial translation elongation factor Tu, a mitophagy-associated protein encoded by the TUFM gene, locates in part on the outer membrane of mitochondria (OMM) where it acts as an inhibitor of altered mitochondria-induced apoptosis through its autophagic function. Inducible depletion of TUFM potentiated caspase-8-mediated apoptosis in virus-infected cells with accumulation of altered mitochondria. In addition, TUFM depletion promoted caspase-8 activation induced by treatment with TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand in cancer cells, potentially via dysregulation of mitochondrial dynamics and mitophagy. Importantly, we revealed the existence of and structural requirements for autophagy-competent TUFM on the OMM; the GxxxG motif within the N-terminal mitochondrial targeting sequences of TUFM was required for self-dimerization and mitophagy. Furthermore, we found that autophagy-competent TUFM was subject to ubiquitin-proteasome-mediated degradation but stabilized upon mitophagy or autophagy activation. Moreover, overexpression of autophagy-competent TUFM could inhibit caspase-8 activation. These studies extend our knowledge of mitophagy regulation of apoptosis and could provide a novel strategic basis for targeted therapy of cancer and viral diseases.

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

How the impact of chemotherapy on healthy cells affects the development of blood cells

Some types of chemotherapy eliminate cancer cells by damaging their DNA. These drugs can also affect healthy cells, where the damage can generate mutations that persist after the end of the treatment. Researchers at the IRB Barcelona's Biomedical Genomics Laboratory, led by ICREA researcher Dr. Núria López-Bigas, have identified the...
CANCER
Nature.com

A role for mitochondrial DNA in cellular proteostasis

Variants in mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) are known to affect the risk of several age-associated diseases; however, the mechanisms underlying this link were unknown. A recent report shows that common mtDNA variants influence cellular protein homeostasis, also known as proteostasis, by modulating circulating levels of N-formylmethionine (fMet), the initiating amino acid in mitochondrial, but not cytosolic, protein synthesis. The study also highlights deep molecular phenotyping as an effective and hypothesis-generating means of identifying mechanisms linking common variants and disease risk.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epigallocatechin gallate inhibits release of extracellular vesicles from platelets without inhibiting phosphatidylserine exposure

Arterial thrombosis triggers myocardial infarction and is a leading cause of death worldwide. Procoagulant platelets, a subpopulation of activated platelets that expose phosphatidylserine (PS), promote coagulation and occlusive thrombosis. Procoagulant platelets may therefore be a therapeutic target. PS exposure in procoagulant platelets requires TMEM16F, a phospholipid scramblase. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) has been reported to inhibit TMEM16F but this has been challenged. We investigated whether EGCG inhibits PS exposure in procoagulant platelets. PS exposure is often measured using fluorophore-conjugated annexin V. EGCG quenched annexin V-FITC fluorescence, which gives the appearance of inhibition of PS exposure. However, EGCG did not quench annexin V-APC fluorescence. Using this fluorophore, we show that EGCG does not inhibit annexin V binding to procoagulant platelets. We confirmed this by using NBD-labelled PS to monitor PS scrambling. EGCG did not quench NBD fluorescence and did not inhibit PS scrambling. Procoagulant platelets also release PS-exposing extracellular vesicles (EVs) that further propagate coagulation. Surprisingly, EGCG inhibited EV release. This inhibition required the gallate group of EGCG. In conclusion, EGCG does not inhibit PS exposure in procoagulant platelets but does inhibit the EV release. Future investigation of this inhibition may help us further understand how EVs are released by procoagulant platelets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NudCL2 is an autophagy receptor that mediates selective autophagic degradation of CP110 at mother centrioles to promote ciliogenesis

Primary cilia extending from mother centrioles are essential for vertebrate development and homeostasis maintenance. Centriolar coiled-coil protein 110 (CP110) has been reported to suppress ciliogenesis initiation by capping the distal ends of mother centrioles. However, the mechanism underlying the specific degradation of mother centriole-capping CP110 to promote cilia initiation remains unknown. Here, we find that autophagy is crucial for CP110 degradation at mother centrioles after serum starvation in MEF cells. We further identify NudC-like protein 2 (NudCL2) as a novel selective autophagy receptor at mother centrioles, which contains an LC3-interacting region (LIR) motif mediating the association of CP110 and the autophagosome marker LC3. Knockout of NudCL2 induces defects in the removal of CP110 from mother centrioles and ciliogenesis, which are rescued by wild-type NudCL2 but not its LIR motif mutant. Knockdown of CP110 significantly attenuates ciliogenesis defects in NudCL2-deficient cells. In addition, NudCL2 morphants exhibit ciliation-related phenotypes in zebrafish, which are reversed by wild-type NudCL2, but not its LIR motif mutant. Importantly, CP110 depletion significantly reverses these ciliary phenotypes in NudCL2 morphants. Taken together, our data suggest that NudCL2 functions as an autophagy receptor mediating the selective degradation of mother centriole-capping CP110 to promote ciliogenesis, which is indispensable for embryo development in vertebrates.
CANCER
Nature.com

IFN-α inhibits HBV transcription and replication by promoting HDAC3-mediated de-2-hydroxyisobutyrylation of histone H4K8 on HBV cccDNA minichromosome in liver

The epigenetic modification of hepatitis B virus (HBV) covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA) plays a crucial role in cccDNA transcription and viral persistence. Interferon-α (IFN-α) is a pivotal agent against HBV cccDNA. However, the mechanism by which IFN-α modulates the epigenetic regulation of cccDNA remains poorly understood. In this study, we report that IFN-α2b enhances the histone deacetylase 3 (HDAC3)-mediated de-2-hydroxyisobutyrylation of histone H4 lysine 8 (H4K8) on HBV cccDNA minichromosome to restrict the cccDNA transcription in liver. By screening acetyltransferases and deacetylases, we identified that HDAC3 was an effective restrictor of HBV transcription and replication. Moreover, we found that HDAC3 was able to mediate the de-2-hydroxyisobutyrylation of H4K8 in HBV-expressing hepatoma cells. Then, the 2-hydroxyisobutyrylation of histone H4K8 (H4K8hib) was identified on the HBV cccDNA minichromosome, promoting the HBV transcription and replication. The H4K8hib was regulated by HDAC3 depending on its deacetylase domain in the system. The low level of HDAC3 and high level of H4K8hib were observed in the liver tissues from HBV-infected human liver-chimeric mice. The levels of H4K8hib on HBV cccDNA minichromosome were significantly elevated in the liver biopsy specimens from clinical hepatitis B patients, which was consistent with the high transcriptional activity of cccDNA. Strikingly, IFN-α2b effectively facilitated the histone H4K8 de-2-hydroxyisobutyrylation mediated by HDAC3 on the HBV cccDNA minichromosome in primary human hepatocytes and hepatoma cells, leading to the inhibition of HBV transcription and replication. Our finding provides new insights into the mechanism by which IFN-α modulates the epigenetic regulation of HBV cccDNA minichromosome.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mitochondrial carriers set the epigenetic age

New research reveals that the mitochondrial citrate carrier is crucial for the accumulation of acetyl-CoA in the cytosol and nucleus, and efficient histone acetylation. Lysosomal degradation of this carrier drives mesenchymal stem cell aging in a process characterized by tightly packed chromatin and reduced expression of osteogenic genes. A decline...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Paradigm shift: combination BET and JAK inhibition in myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis (MF) is a clonal hematologic neoplasm that is characterized by myeloproliferation with bone marrow fibrosis, a pro-inflammatory state, aberrant hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) trafficking with extramedullary hematopoiesis, and potential for clonal evolution to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) [1]. Hyperactivity of the Janus kinase (JAK)/signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) signaling pathway due to acquisition of somatic driver mutations involving JAK2, CALR, and MPL is central to the pathogenesis of this myeloid malignancy [2]. In addition, constitutive activation of NF-kB in CD34+ MF cells is directly mediated by cell-autonomous downstream consequences of JAK-STAT signaling as well as non-cell-autonomous TNFα driven activation [3]. Aberrant activation of JAK-STAT and NF-kB target gene expression leads to the elaboration of a pathologic pro-inflammatory state that fuels the disease process. Recognition of this pathobiological feature led to the development and eventual approval of JAK inhibitors (JAKi; ruxolitinib, fedratinib) that are effective in addressing spleen and symptom burden, at the expense of worsening blood counts, but fail to meaningfully alter the natural course of disease for most patients [4, 5]. Despite the significant clinical benefit of JAKi, areas of unmet need remain present and include alleviation of anemia, effective therapy after JAKi failure, and ultimately a disease remission as a goal of therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural basis of RNA processing by human mitochondrial RNase P

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Human mitochondrial transcripts contain messenger and ribosomal RNAs flanked by transfer RNAs (tRNAs), which are excised by mitochondrial RNase (mtRNase) P and Z to liberate all RNA species. In contrast to nuclear or bacterial RNase P, mtRNase P is not a ribozyme but comprises three protein subunits that carry out RNA cleavage and methylation by unknown mechanisms. Here, we present the cryo-EM structure of human mtRNase P bound to precursor tRNA, which reveals a unique mechanism of substrate recognition and processing. Subunits TRMT10C and SDR5C1 form a subcomplex that binds conserved mitochondrial tRNA elements, including the anticodon loop, and positions the tRNA for methylation. The endonuclease PRORP is recruited and activated through interactions with its PPR and nuclease domains to ensure precise pre-tRNA cleavage. The structure provides the molecular basis for the first step of RNA processing in human mitochondria.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HSPA9/Mortalin mediates axo-protection and modulates mitochondrial dynamics in neurons

Mortalin is a mitochondrial chaperone protein involved in quality control of proteins imported into the mitochondrial matrix, which was recently described as a sensor of neuronal stress. Mortalin is down-regulated in neurons of patients with neurodegenerative diseases and levels of Mortalin expression are correlated with neuronal fate in animal models of Alzheimer's disease or cerebral ischemia. To date, however, the links between Mortalin levels, its impact on mitochondrial function and morphology and, ultimately, the initiation of neurodegeneration, are still unclear. In the present study, we used lentiviral vectors to over- or under-express Mortalin in primary neuronal cultures. We first analyzed the early events of neurodegeneration in the axonal compartment, using oriented neuronal cultures grown in microfluidic-based devices. We observed that Mortalin down-regulation induced mitochondrial fragmentation and axonal damage, whereas its over-expression conferred protection against axonal degeneration mediated by rotenone exposure. We next demonstrated that Mortalin levels modulated mitochondrial morphology by acting on DRP1 phosphorylation, thereby further illustrating the crucial implication of mitochondrial dynamics on neuronal fate in degenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Positive allosteric mechanisms of adenosine A receptor-mediated analgesia

The adenosine A1 receptor (A1R) is a promising therapeutic target for non-opioid analgesic agents to treat neuropathic pain1,2. However, development of analgesic orthosteric A1R agonists has failed because of a lack of sufficient on-target selectivity as well as off-tissue adverse effects3. Here we show that [2-amino-4-(3,5-bis(trifluoromethyl)phenyl)thiophen-3-yl)(4-chlorophenyl)methanone] (MIPS521), a positive allosteric modulator of the A1R, exhibits analgesic efficacy in rats in vivo through modulation of the increased levels of endogenous adenosine that occur in the spinal cord of rats with neuropathic pain. We also report the structure of the A1R co-bound to adenosine, MIPS521 and a Gi2 heterotrimer, revealing an extrahelical lipid–detergent-facing allosteric binding pocket that involves transmembrane helixes 1, 6 and 7. Molecular dynamics simulations and ligand kinetic binding experiments support a mechanism whereby MIPS521 stabilizes the adenosine–receptor–G protein complex. This study provides proof of concept for structure-based allosteric drug design of non-opioid analgesic agents that are specific to disease contexts.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The mitochondrial calcium uniporter promotes arrhythmias caused by high-fat diet

Obesity and diabetes increase the risk of arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death. However, the molecular mechanisms of arrhythmia caused by metabolic abnormalities are not well understood. We hypothesized that mitochondrial dysfunction caused by high fat diet (HFD) promotes ventricular arrhythmia. Based on our previous work showing that saturated fat causes calcium handling abnormalities in cardiomyocytes, we hypothesized that mitochondrial calcium uptake contributes to HFD-induced mitochondrial dysfunction and arrhythmic events. For experiments, we used mice with conditional cardiac-specific deletion of the mitochondrial calcium uniporter (Mcu), which is required for mitochondrial calcium uptake, and littermate controls. Mice were used for in vivo heart rhythm monitoring, perfused heart experiments, and isolated cardiomyocyte experiments. MCU KO mice are protected from HFD-induced long QT, inducible ventricular tachycardia, and abnormal ventricular repolarization. Abnormal repolarization may be due, at least in part, to a reduction in protein levels of voltage gated potassium channels. Furthermore, isolated cardiomyocytes from MCU KO mice exposed to saturated fat are protected from increased reactive oxygen species (ROS), mitochondrial dysfunction, and abnormal calcium handling. Activation of calmodulin-dependent protein kinase (CaMKII) corresponds with the increase in arrhythmias in vivo. Additional experiments showed that CaMKII inhibition protects cardiomyocytes from the mitochondrial dysfunction caused by saturated fat. Hearts from transgenic CaMKII inhibitor mice were protected from inducible ventricular tachycardia after HFD. These studies identify mitochondrial dysfunction caused by calcium overload as a key mechanism of arrhythmia during HFD. This work indicates that MCU and CaMKII could be therapeutic targets for arrhythmia caused by metabolic abnormalities.
GOOGLE
Phys.org

Autophagy in major human diseases

In a consensus article, Federico Pietrocola, at the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition, KI, and colleagues explore the pathophysiological relevance of autophagy in human illnesses, while highlighting the therapeutic potential of autophagy-centered strategies in the clinic. This article represents a remarkable collective effort by the international autophagy community, serving a guide for basic and clinical scientists to get more insights on this fascinating process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

STAT1 coordinates intestinal epithelial cell death during gastrointestinal infection upstream of Caspase-8

Intestinal homeostasis and the maintenance of the intestinal epithelial barrier are essential components of host defense during gastrointestinal Salmonella Typhimurium infection. Both require a strict regulation of cell death. However, the molecular pathways regulating epithelial cell death have not been completely understood. Here, we elucidated the contribution of central mechanisms of regulated cell death and upstream regulatory components during gastrointestinal infection. Mice lacking Caspase-8 in the intestinal epithelium are highly sensitive towards bacterial induced enteritis and intestinal inflammation, resulting in an enhanced lethality of these mice. This phenotype was associated with an increased STAT1 activation during Salmonella infection. Cell death, barrier breakdown and systemic infection were abrogated by an additional deletion of STAT1 in Casp8ΔIEC mice. In the absence of epithelial STAT1, loss of epithelial cells was abolished which was accompanied by a reduced Caspase-8 activation. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that epithelial STAT1 acts upstream of Caspase-8-dependent as well as -independent cell death and thus might play a major role at the crossroad of several central cell death pathways in the intestinal epithelium. In summary, we uncovered that transcriptional control of STAT1 is an essential host response mechanism that is required for the maintenance of intestinal barrier function and host survival.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Phosphopantetheinyl transferase binding and inhibition by amidino-urea and hydroxypyrimidinethione compounds

Owing to their role in activating enzymes essential for bacterial viability and pathogenicity, phosphopantetheinyl transferases represent novel and attractive drug targets. In this work, we examined the inhibitory effect of the aminido-urea 8918 compound against the phosphopantetheinyl transferases PptAb from Mycobacterium abscessus and PcpS from Pseudomonas aeruginosa, two pathogenic bacteria associated with cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis, respectively. Compound 8918 exhibits inhibitory activity against PptAb but displays no activity against PcpS in vitro, while no antimicrobial activity against Mycobacterium abscessus or Pseudomonas aeruginosa could be detected. X-ray crystallographic analysis of 8918 bound to PptAb-CoA alone and in complex with an acyl carrier protein domain in addition to the crystal structure of PcpS in complex with CoA revealed the structural basis for the inhibition mechanism of PptAb by 8918 and its ineffectiveness against PcpS. Finally, in crystallo screening of potent inhibitors from the National Cancer Institute library identified a hydroxypyrimidinethione derivative that binds PptAb. Both compounds could serve as scaffolds for the future development of phosphopantetheinyl transferases inhibitors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ORP1L mediated PI(4)P signaling at ER-lysosome-mitochondrion three-way contact contributes to mitochondrial division

Mitochondrial division is not an autonomous event but involves multiple organelles, including the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and lysosomes. Whereas the ER drives the constriction of mitochondrial membranes, the role of lysosomes in mitochondrial division is not known. Here, using super-resolution live-cell imaging, we investigate the recruitment of lysosomes to the site of mitochondrial division. We find that the ER recruits lysosomes to the site of division through the interaction of VAMP-associated proteins (VAPs) with the lysosomal lipid transfer protein ORP1L to induce a three-way contact between the ER, lysosome, and the mitochondrion. We also show that ORP1L might transport phosphatidylinositol-4-phosphate (PI(4)P) from lysosomes to mitochondria, as inhibiting its transfer or depleting PI(4)P at the mitochondrial division site impairs fission, demonstrating a direct role for PI(4)P in the division process. Our findings support a model where the ER recruits lysosomes to act in concert at the fission site for the efficient division of mitochondria.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CISD3 inhibition drives cystine-deprivation induced ferroptosis

Ferroptosis, a new form of programmed cell death, not only promotes the pathological process of various human diseases, but also regulates cancer progression. Current perspectives on the underlying mechanisms remain largely unknown. Herein, we report a member of the NEET protein family, CISD3, exerts a regulatory role in cancer progression and ferroptosis both in vivo and in vitro. Pan-cancer analysis from TCGA reveals that expression of CISD3 is generally elevated in various human cancers which are consequently associated with a higher hazard ratio and poorer overall survival. Moreover, knockdown of CISD3 significantly accelerates lipid peroxidation and accentuates free iron accumulation triggered by Xc– inhibition or cystine-deprivation, thus causing ferroptotic cell death. Conversely, ectopic expression of the shRNA-resistant form of CISD3 (CISD3res) efficiently ameliorates the ferroptotic cell death. Mechanistically, CISD3 depletion presents a metabolic reprogramming toward glutaminolysis, which is required for the fuel of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation. Both the inhibitors of glutaminolysis and the ETC process were capable of blocking the lipid peroxidation and ferroptotic cell death in the shCISD3 cells. Besides, genetic and pharmacological activation of mitophagy can rescue the CISD3 knockdown-induced ferroptosis by eliminating the damaged mitochondria. Noteworthily, GPX4 acts downstream of CISD3 mediated ferroptosis, which fails to reverse the homeostasis of mitochondria. Collectively, the present work provides novel insights into the regulatory role of CISD3 in ferroptotic cell death and presents a potential target for advanced antitumor activity through ferroptosis.
CANCER
Nature.com

TRIM22 inhibits the proliferation of gastric cancer cells through the Smad2 protein

TRIM22 is involved in tumorigenesis and development, but its mechanism is not clear. In this study, we investigated the expression and biological role of TRIM22 in gastric cancer. We found that TRIM22 mRNA and protein expression was abnormally low in gastric cancer tissues and cells and correlated with tumor size and depth of invasion. Overexpression of TRIM22 significantly inhibited the proliferation, colony formation, and migration of gastric cancer cells and downregulated the expression of HSPA6. However, the HSPA6-siRNA complementation test showed that TRIM22 did not regulate cell proliferation through HSPA6. Furthermore, overexpression of TRIM22 downregulated the phosphorylation of Smad2 and Smad3. In addition, TRIM22 directly binds to Smad2, and overexpression of Smad2 can reverse the inhibition of cell proliferation and migration induced by TRIM22. In vivo, overexpression of TRIM22 significantly inhibited the growth of subcutaneous xenografts in nude mice. Our study indicates that TRIM22 has an important role in the development of gastric cancer and may inhibit the proliferation of gastric cancer cells through Smad2.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteolysosomal genes in Parkinson’s disease myeloid cells

An increasing number of identified Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk loci contain genes highly expressed in innate immune cells, yet their role in pathology is not understood. We hypothesized that PD susceptibility genes modulate disease risk by influencing gene expression within immune cells. To address this, we generated transcriptomic profiles of monocytes from healthy subjects and 230 individuals with sporadic PD. We observed dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteasomal pathways. We also generated transcriptomic profiles of primary microglia from brains of 55 subjects and observed discordant transcriptomic signatures of mitochondrial genes in PD monocytes and microglia. We further identified 17 PD susceptibility genes whose expression, relative to each risk allele, was altered in monocytes. These findings reveal widespread transcriptomic alterations in PD monocytes, with some being distinct from microglia, and facilitate efforts to understand the roles of myeloid cells in PD as well as the development of biomarkers.
CANCER

