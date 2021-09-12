CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Selenium in Beef Cattle Nutrition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelenium (Se) was discovered in 1818 but its role in animal nutrition wasn’t understood until the 1950’s when Se was identified as an essential nutrient. Selenium is thought of as a trace or micro mineral in beef cattle diets. Beef cattle only require 0.10 parts per million (ppm) of Se in the total diet (not the mineral supplement). Although plants in some parts of the country can contain toxic levels of Se, forages grown in many parts of the country do not contain adequate levels of Se for optimum animal performance.

Your letters: Cattle farmer promotes sustainable beef production

Cattle farmers, like my family and I, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year. Much of the land where we farm is unsuitable for growing human-edible crops, so we utilize cattle to graze on native grasses and turn the human-inedible product into high-quality protein. To further the sustainability of our farm, we employ a cattle grazing management system which accelerates the grassland’s natural process of removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil. This reduces the carbon footprint, improves soil health, all while increasing the diversity of native grasses. Additionally, managed grazing diminishes the need for synthetic pesticide use, and reduces the need for commercial fertilizer.
WAUSAU, WI
Cotton Sector at a Glance

The United States plays a vital role in the global cotton market, acting as a key producer and exporter of the fiber. In marketing year (MY) 2019—August 2019-July 2020—the United States produced nearly 20 million bales of cotton, representing about $7 billion in total (lint plus seed) value. Furthermore, the United States is the world's leading cotton exporter, providing approximately 35 percent of global cotton exports in recent years. Through its participation in global trade, the United States supports global textile industries and provides opportunities for domestic farmers to market their cotton to the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Researchers study precision livestock farming

Janice Siegford, researcher for the Michigan State University Department of Animal Science, is leading a team in studying the advancement of precision farming in the U.S. swine industry. The group was recently awarded a $1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative...
AGRICULTURE
The cattle business is people business

Visitors to Slayton’s BearDance, owned by Paul and Bette Slayton, are impressed by the Hereford cattle grazing on the rolling hills. But it isn’t just about cattle – Paul said being in the cattle business means being in the people business. Paul grew up on a diversified crop and livestock...
AGRICULTURE
Kentucky State
Cattle producers have a beef with 35-year marketing campaign

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Cattle producers for 35 years have been bankrolling one of the nation’s most iconic marketing campaigns, but now many want to end the program that created the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” slogan. What’s the ranchers’ beef? It’s that their mandatory fee of $1 per...
AGRICULTURE
Cattle replace grain in market selloff

Happy Labor Day weekend market watchers. It has been a wild week to end August and kick off the trading month of September. Hurricane Ida dealt a blow to grain export facilities in the Gulf that was partly responsible for the slippage in grain futures this week as shipments are delayed for an undeterminable amount of time so far. The U.S. dollars continued decline was not enough to offset the fact that the Mississippi River is shut down due to collapsing power lines and export terminals being stopped due to damage from high winds and the lack of power.
AGRICULTURE
Beef prices may back off as cattle prices increase

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Bids for fed cattle at auction markets this week are...
AGRICULTURE
#Clinical Nutrition#Beef Cattle Nutrition#Vitamin E#Burrisse#Organic Se
KDA: Beef cattle ranching and farming is top ag output for Ellis County

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has recently updated its interactive map of Kansas, showing the economic contribution of agriculture across the state. Located on the KDA website, this interactive resource can be used to find the agricultural economic facts for each of the 105 counties in Kansas, as well as a report for the entire state.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Second case of anthrax reported in beef cattle in Kidder County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The second case of anthrax was reported in beef cattle in Kidder County last week. Anthrax poisoning is preventable in cattle through vaccines, although it can take up to a week for immunity to be established and must be administered every year. “Sometimes we end up...
KIDDER COUNTY, ND
National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Editor's Note: This report was not updated this week because of the Labor Day holiday. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher, with some calf markets in the Northern Plains being reported 5.00 to 7.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good for...
AGRICULTURE
Cotton Profile (AGMRC)

Cotton is the single most important textile fiber in the world, accounting for about 35 percent of all fibers produced. The United States remains a major producer of cotton for the international market, ranking third behind China and India. The United States also remains the leading cotton exporter in the world. Six countries--Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey and the United States--are the top consumers of the world’s cotton. (ERS)
AGRICULTURE
Cotton Balance Sheet

Cotton Balance Sheet: Highest exports and ending stocks. Beginning stocks are slightly lower than last month in the 2021/22 U.S. cotton estimates, but a much larger increase in production means that both exports and ending stocks are higher than estimated in August. U.S. cotton production is forecast at 18.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
World Cotton Production By Year

The world produced 112.4 million bales of cotton in 2020, down 9.0 million bales from the prior year. The most cotton ever produced in the world was 127.2 million bales in 2011. The world has produced more than 100 million bales of cotton every year since 2004 except for 2015.
AGRICULTURE
Mycotoxins in Michigan corn silage: 2019-20 data and call for 2021 samples

EAST LANSING, MI. – Corn silage is rarely analyzed for mycotoxins, so contamination remains largely unnoticed. An MSU project aims to resolve this mycotoxin dilemma and help growers reduce possible losses. Growers can submit corn silage samples for free mycotoxin analysis. Infections by fungi such as Aspergillus, Fusarium, Penicillium and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Meatable and DSM partner to lower cell-based meat costs

Dutch cell-based meat company Meatable entered a joint development agreement with ingredients company Royal DSM to create lower-cost growth media. This substance provides nourishment for the growing cells, containing nutrients including carbohydrates, proteins, salts and vitamins. It can account for 50% to 90% of the production cost of cultured meat, the companies said in a written statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cattle Industry Convention ‘Gone to Texas’

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The 2021 Cattle Industry Convention may have just wrapped up after moving to August, but the 2022 event is returning to its regularly scheduled time slot in February. The 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show will be Feb. 1-3 in Houston, with the theme of...
TEXAS STATE
On Nutrition: The importance of dietary fiber

Reader B.D. posed this challenge to me this week: “I would appreciate your opinion as a dietitian on this article on dietary fiber.”. The article, “Does a high-fiber diet prevent disease?” written by Dr. Sebastian Rushworth — a junior physician in Stockholm, Sweden, who graduated from medical school in 2020 — challenges what he says is “the now widespread belief that dietary fiber is an important part of a healthy diet.”
DIETS
Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

