Selenium in Beef Cattle Nutrition

Cattle farmers, like my family and I, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year. Much of the land where we farm is unsuitable for growing human-edible crops, so we utilize cattle to graze on native grasses and turn the human-inedible product into high-quality protein. To further the sustainability of our farm, we employ a cattle grazing management system which accelerates the grassland’s natural process of removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil. This reduces the carbon footprint, improves soil health, all while increasing the diversity of native grasses. Additionally, managed grazing diminishes the need for synthetic pesticide use, and reduces the need for commercial fertilizer.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO