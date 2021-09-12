CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is Strange True Colors Chapter 3 All Memory Locations

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is Strange: True Colors' third chapter has Alex searching for more clues about Typhon and the companies operations but first, we need to help Ethan. And before that comes collectables, here are all the locations. Location: It's a Simple Plan. 1. Bomber Jacket. Located in the back of the...

Paste Magazine

Life Is Strange: True Colors Might Be Too Comfortable and Familiar

Life is Strange: True Colors is deeply familiar. You’re Alex Chen, the new girl in a town called Haven Springs, trying to leave some baggage behind while listening to a blandly tuneful indie soundtrack. She’s quiet but charismatic, likable but has trouble relating to others. Who among us hasn’t wanted to hop on a bus and skip town to somewhere where we could focus on anything and everything but ourselves? In this town you’ll make new friends, meet new enemies, find love, face new hardships, and grow into a new person. Your long-lost brother Gabe invites you to Haven Springs in hopes of kickstarting this new phase of your life, having looked for answers and found peace there himself a few years back. Before you can really grow well acquainted again, though, he’s taken from you in what appears to be an accident. All the way down to the tragic set up, True Colors is painting a picture with the same palette the series has always been known for.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 1: Side A - Life is Strange True Colors Gameplay Walkthrough

Part one of IGN's Life is Strange True Colors gameplay walkthrough, Chapter 1: Side A. It covers the following memories: 00:00 - Intro 0:47:40 - Memory: Crack 0:53:30 - Memory: Riley's Letter 1:18:50 - Duckie and Diane Order 1:33:05 - Memory: Business Card 1:50:20 - Memory: Helmet 1:55:20 - Memory: Phone.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The complete ‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ soundtrack has been revealed

Ahead of the release of Life Is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix has revealed the complete soundtrack for the game alongside additional DLC. Split into two parts, the initial soundtrack will include original songs from mxmtoon, Novo Amor and Angus & Julia Stone alongside tracks from Phoebe Bridgers, Kings of Leon, Mura Masa and Metronomy.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Life Is Strange: True Colors Twitch Extension Lets The Audience Decide The Adventure

Like its predecessors, Life is Strange: True Colors is all about making tough, sometimes gut-wrenching decisions that can lead to a variety of consequences. Determining how to handle delicate interactions can be nerve-wracking when you’re doing it alone, but what if you left that decision-making up to a mass audience? If you plan to stream the game on Twitch when it launches later this week, a new extension allows you to do just that.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Life is Strange True Colors review: A masterpiece in immersion and storytelling

Life is Strange True Colors continues the iconic franchise into its third mainline entry, placing us into the shoes of Alex Chen. Another of the series’ incredibly multi-faceted protagonists, this time with the supernatural power of empathy, Deck Nine weaves a tale through the idyllic Haven Springs with masterful world-building that’s shrouded in mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS
centralrecorder.com

New Edition Mike Bivins New Fame Youngest Daughter Is Schooled by Look-Alike Big Cousin!

New Edition’s Mike Bivins’ youngest daughter Savi Bivins posed with her older look-alike cousin in a recent picture shared by her mom, and the pair looked bonded. Mike Bivins was a 90s rock star who believes in family. Fans who had been paying attention to Bivins’ performances in the 90s will have seen that he is now a committed father and a talented singer.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
southernthing.com

These movies and shows were filmed on Berry College's beautiful Gothic campus

The stately Gothic buildings of Georgia's Berry College, on one of the most beautiful campuses in the country, have been the filming sites for several movies and shows, including the movie "Sweet Home Alabama." The private college, located in Mount Berry next to Rome, Ga., was founded in 1902 by Martha Berry, who wanted to build a learning institution based on Christian principles.
ROME, GA
talesbuzz.com

Man ‘shocked’ to find hair poking out of 100-year-old grave

It was a hair-raising adventure. A California man was given the fright of his life after allegedly stumbling upon a century-old grave with human hair sticking out of it. A TikTok video of his macabre discovery currently boasts 1.5 million views and 290,000 likes, according to Jam Press. “When I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
noobfeed.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Goes Gold

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is Eidos Montreal's next big game and now the title has gone gold. This means development has finished and discs are being pressed. However, be prepared for a day 1 patch. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy takes place years after a massive intergalactic war that...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Eastward review - beautiful Zelda-like RPG captures the spirit of the Japanese classics

With so much competition out there in the world of games, those first few attention-grabbing screenshots have maybe never been so important. Without wanting to sound cynical, Chinese developer Pixpil sure knew what they were doing in that regard - the first time I saw Eastward back in 2019 it immediately seared itself into my brain. A giant house, seemingly completely built out of driftwood, framed by nothing but the purest cerulean sky. There is so much detail to this one house - the discolouration of the wood, its crooked windows, boards sticking out left and right. Of course good visuals don't make a good game, and yet this attention to detail tells me so much about Eastward.
VIDEO GAMES

