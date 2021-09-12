Life is Strange True Colors Chapter 3 All Memory Locations

Life is Strange: True Colors is deeply familiar. You’re Alex Chen, the new girl in a town called Haven Springs, trying to leave some baggage behind while listening to a blandly tuneful indie soundtrack. She’s quiet but charismatic, likable but has trouble relating to others. Who among us hasn’t wanted to hop on a bus and skip town to somewhere where we could focus on anything and everything but ourselves? In this town you’ll make new friends, meet new enemies, find love, face new hardships, and grow into a new person. Your long-lost brother Gabe invites you to Haven Springs in hopes of kickstarting this new phase of your life, having looked for answers and found peace there himself a few years back. Before you can really grow well acquainted again, though, he’s taken from you in what appears to be an accident. All the way down to the tragic set up, True Colors is painting a picture with the same palette the series has always been known for.

