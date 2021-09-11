CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS WINS 3 MATCHES AT ALEXANDRIA

The Crookston Pirates solidified their number six ranking in the latest Minnesota High School Class A Girl’s Tennis poll with a couple more victories yesterday over Detroit Lakes 5-2 and a Section 8A win over Wadena-Deer Creek 5-2. They completed the weekend with three more dual victories over Osakis (4-3), Alexandria (7-0), and Detroit Lakes (6-1) in a quadrangular played in Alexandria. “We had a busy weekend so we wanted to give some girls a break at doubles who normally play singles and we are always looking to find lineups that work,” explained Pirates Coach Sue Tiedemann. “We wanted to give a lot of girls opportunities so we saw some different groupings. It was a good weekend to take a look at that.”