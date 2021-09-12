CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bc Collective Agreement Teachers

 4 days ago

The Board of Directors of Education for the #33 School District (SD#33) and the BC Public School Employers` Association (BCPSEA) have entered into the following agreements with the Chilliwack Teachers` Association (CTA) and the British Columbia Teachers` Federation (BCTF): (H) with respect to an agreement, referred to in column A of the document entitled "Teachers` Collective Agreement Deletions", which was submitted to the Legislative Assembly on the day of the first reading of the Education Services Collective Agreement Act 2004, those words, phrases and provisions or parts of provisions, as set out in the same row in column B of this document; The agreement was voted on online over a three-day period, as current events prohibited teachers from meeting in schools or local district offices. The agreement includes more than 45,000 teachers represented by the BCTF, who provide education to students in the province`s 60 school districts.

KHQ Right Now

Teachers union signs agreement requiring all BPS staff to wear face masks

BILLINGS — On Sept. 3, the Billings teacher's union signed a new agreement with Billings Public Schools stating that, among other items, all staff are to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The agreement, signed by BPS, the Montana Federation of Public Employees Local 7770, Billings Education Association and...
USDA COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA is investing up to $50 million in cooperative agreements to support historically underserved farmers with climate-smart agriculture and forestry. The Racial Justice and Equity Conservation Cooperative Agreements are available to entities and individuals for two year projects that expand the delivery of conservation assistance to farmers who are beginning, have limited resources, are socially disadvantaged, or are veteran farmers. The projects should help improve soil health, water quality, wildlife species habitat, and more. How to Apply Applications must be received by midnight, Eastern Standard Time, on October 25th, 2021. Go to www.grants.gov for application instructions and details.
OC and TTUHSC Articulation Agreement

ODESSA (Sept. 9, 2021) Odessa College and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing officially announced and celebrated their Early Decision Articulation Agreement. This partnership agreement illuminates the pathway for OC nursing students to earn their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) through TTUHSC in as little as three years.
B.C. public schools, government offices to close for Day of Truth and Reconciliation

In July 2021, the federal government announced it had designated Sept. 30 the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday for federal employees and federally regulated workplaces. While the day will not be a provincial statutory holiday, the B.C. government is directing “public schools, child care centres, post-secondary...
Howell Council Holds Off On Declaring State Of Emergency

The Howell City Council has decided to hold off again on possibly declaring a state of emergency to move to virtual meetings. A resolution originally put forward by Councilman Dr. Bob Ellis was again discussed during Monday night’s meeting. It would have the City declare a state of emergency so that Council and other public bodies like the planning commission and the library board could meet virtually if needed again as cases and hospitalizations continue to climb locally.
The Chelsea School District and teachers reach agreement

The Chelsea School District Board of Education and the teachers union recently reached an agreement that has both sides satisfied. The school board has ratified the 2021-2022 Tentative Agreement between the Washtenaw County Education Association/Chelsea Education Association, MEA/NEA and the Chelsea School District Board of Education that was executed and signed by both parties on Aug. 18.
