Bc Collective Agreement Teachers
The Board of Directors of Education for the #33 School District (SD#33) and the BC Public School Employers` Association (BCPSEA) have entered into the following agreements with the Chilliwack Teachers` Association (CTA) and the British Columbia Teachers` Federation (BCTF): (H) with respect to an agreement, referred to in column A of the document entitled "Teachers` Collective Agreement Deletions", which was submitted to the Legislative Assembly on the day of the first reading of the Education Services Collective Agreement Act 2004, those words, phrases and provisions or parts of provisions, as set out in the same row in column B of this document; The agreement was voted on online over a three-day period, as current events prohibited teachers from meeting in schools or local district offices. The agreement includes more than 45,000 teachers represented by the BCTF, who provide education to students in the province`s 60 school districts.blog.rismedia.com
Comments / 0