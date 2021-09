Jane Austen famously declared that her Emma Wodehouse was “perfect despite her faults”. Well, Emma Raducanu is perfect and no double faults. Or none at the thrilling final of the US Open anyway. Best of all, the girl is not a grunter. What a relief to be spared those baying childbirth moans as another ball is hoisted effortfully over the net. The only expression of emotion that the 18-year-old from Bromley permits herself is a satisfied little exhalation of breath – like a child blowing out birthday candles – on her fingers when she has pulled off another cross-court zinger. (Job done!) Or, more sparingly, an emphatic “C’mon!” with an elegantly raised fist after punishing her opponent’s perfectly good serve with an Exocet return. Even Raducanu’s defensive shots are offensive.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO