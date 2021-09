The XRP price gave way on Wednesday. With around 5% minus, Ripple was one of the weakest cryptocurrencies from the top 10 in the past 24 hours. Only the Dogecoin, Polkadot and Solana performed even weaker. XRP moved in line with the entire crypto market, which was also down around 5% in the meantime. But what do investors need to know now if they have Ripple in their depot or want to invest in XRP in the future?

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO