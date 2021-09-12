CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Insecurity Contributes to Heart Failure Mortality in Populations

By Steve Stiles
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Measures of greater food insecurity, including increasing prevalence of seniors with poor access to grocery stores and scarcity of grocery stores in general, are independently associated with higher heart failure (HF) mortality in the United States. That assessment comes from a county-level analysis comparing HF mortality to socioeconomic...

