Food Insecurity Contributes to Heart Failure Mortality in Populations

Type II diabetes mellitus (DM) is a rapidly accelerating global epidemic affecting 425 million people world-wide and this number is expected to increase to 629 million by the year 2045.[1,2] In the United States (US), it is currently the seventh-leading cause of death, affecting 9.4% of the total population.[3] The global economic burden of this chronic disease is projected to increase to $2.1 to $2.5 trillion by the year 2030.[4] Thus, it is imperative that cardiovascular specialists better appreciate the impact of this epidemic and lead with heart to mitigate the resulting morbidity and mortality. Diabetes is a metabolic, inflammatory, and vascular disease resulting in both microvascular and macrovascular complications. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality in the diabetic population, and patients with diabetes have a two- to four- fold risk for heart failure and strokes.[5,6] In light of the intersection of diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD), the cardiovascular team is central to providing comprehensive diabetes care focused on event reduction. As we move forward in an era where clinical evidence supports specific glucose-lowering therapies to lower cardiovascular disease risk,[7,8] the American College of Cardiology (ACC) community should embrace the importance of comprehensive diabetes care. The cardiovascular team should be able to screen patients for diabetes, aggressively treat risk factors with a focus on a healthy dietary pattern, regular moderate physical activity, encouraging weight loss, reducing tobacco use, optimizing blood pressure control, and initiation of lipid lowering and antiplatelet agents as per current guidelines. In addition, cardiovascular specialists must gain comfort in routinely prescribing evidence-based glucose-lowering agents to reduce CVD risk in patients living with diabetes.[8,9] Despite the high burden of cardiometabolic disease world-wide, there continues to be fragmented care and lack of access to appropriate care, poor health literacy, and lack of ideal coordination at the public health level. In this analysis, we review the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Diabetes Compact[10] which lays the foundation for global diabetes care, as well as the World Heart Federation's (WHF) Roadmap on the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease among People Living with Diabetes11 which paves the way to move this platform forward in adapting strategies at both global and local levels.

