Opinion: America has always run from its truth

 4 days ago

Robert E. Lee has retreated from Richmond. Again. The first time, you will recall, was in April of 1865, when he and his tattered army abandoned the city, fleeing east before finally surrendering at Appomattox Courthouse to federal forces commanded by General Ulysses S. Grant. This latest — and, one hopes, last — retreat was similarly ignoble. Last week, a 12-ton, 21-foot tall statue of the Confederate icon was lowered by crane from a graffiti-scarred pedestal, cut into two pieces and carted away on a flatbed truck.

Goshen News

IN OUR OPINION: Always remember 9/11 attacks, victims

Today is Patriots Day, the day set aside to memorialize the 2,977 people killed and to also honor the more than 6,000 people who were injured. As the horrific events of that day move further into the past, it seems fewer people take time to say a prayer, fly a flag at half-staff, or revisit the memories they have of that day. Locally, only a few events will occur today to honor the fallen. The largest event, the Ride to Remember, while not solely about 9/11, will honor fallen veterans, firefighters and police officers, when hundreds of motorcycles roll through local communities. A memorial service will also be held in Goshen. We thank the riders for always keeping the sacrifices of our protectors foremost in their minds.
GOSHEN, IN

