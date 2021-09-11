Head of People and Culture

We’re an award-winning charity that runs local learning centres in the heart of communities where the young people we support live. Our centres provide an innovative education programme which includes practical learning support and motivational and confidence-building activities for children and young people aged 7-18. Our aim is to inspire students from the least advantaged neighbourhoods to broaden their horizons and achieve their full potential. From Autumn 2021 we will have 35 centres and extension projects across England and Scotland, with ambitious plans to scale-up our provision further over the coming years.

Our employees are at the heart of the high-quality service that we provide to our students. We currently have a staff team of around 200 and will be expanding this over the coming years. Working under the Director of Finance (who has overall organisational responsibility for HR), we are looking for an experienced HR professional to become our Head of People & Culture, to lead our HR function, to act as the charity’s organisational lead on its culture, and to sit on the charity’s Senior Leadership Team. You will act as the charity’s Senior Leadership Team lead for Diversity and Inclusion for non-programme matters, working with the rest of the Senior Leadership Team to ensure that the charity is an inclusive place to work and there is equity of opportunity at IntoUniversity.

As a charity with social mobility as its core objective, IntoUniversity is wholly committed to equality of opportunity. We work with children and young people from a diverse range of backgrounds, and we believe that our staff team should be similarly diverse and representative. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be, and we recognise that we have much more to do in this regard. We are committed to building a culture where students, staff and volunteers are valued for the unique people they are. We therefore encourage applications from candidates from as wide a range as possible of ethnic, cultural and social backgrounds. In particular, we actively and warmly welcome applications from Black, Asian and minority ethnic candidates, male candidates and candidates with a disability as they are currently under-represented within IntoUniversity.

The full job description is attached, and you can apply by clicking on the 'visit website' button.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact sltrecruitment@intouniversity.org

The deadline for applications is 9am on 4th October 2021, however, we will be assessing applications on a rolling basis and we reserve the right to recruit earlier, so please submit your application as soon as possible.