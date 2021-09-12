The road to the hit Broadway musical “Wicked”
Like most other Broadway shows, “Wicked,” the hit musical based on characters from “The Wizard of Oz,” was sidelined for more than a year. But last month, “Wicked”‘s national tour company re-opened in Dallas. The costumes came out of storage; The Good Witch, Allison Bailey, got her crown back; The Wicked Witch, Talia Suskauer, got a wicked shade of green; and the fans showed up in force … even those who’d seen it many times before.sandhillsexpress.com
