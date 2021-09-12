CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The road to the hit Broadway musical “Wicked”

Cover picture for the articleLike most other Broadway shows, “Wicked,” the hit musical based on characters from “The Wizard of Oz,” was sidelined for more than a year. But last month, “Wicked”‘s national tour company re-opened in Dallas. The costumes came out of storage; The Good Witch, Allison Bailey, got her crown back; The Wicked Witch, Talia Suskauer, got a wicked shade of green; and the fans showed up in force … even those who’d seen it many times before.

