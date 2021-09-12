The artist as searcher: Cézanne works on paper

This slideshow requires JavaScript. SUMMIT, NJ — The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will open two new exhibitions on Saturday, Oct. 9, that examine the interconnectivity of the human body, land and water. The Main Gallery show, “The First Water Is the Body,” takes its title from a poem by Natalie Diaz from her 2020 Pulitzer Prize–winning collection, “Postcolonial Love Poem.” The exhibition features multidisciplinary work by indigenous artists and makers from throughout North America and includes photography, video, sculpture, ceramics, basketry, beadwork and textiles. The show is curated by Maria Hupfield, an artist, educator and member of the Anishinabek Nation from Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario, Canada. Hupfield said, “A visual compliment to Diaz’s text, the work in this exhibition accepts the body as the human form of water and that the fate of water is the fate of all people. Featuring the work of 16 electric and unapologetic makers that belong to and operate in relation with indigenous communities from across the USA and Canada, these artists work to produce seismic shifts in cultural perspectives that point to reciprocity, critical accountability and awaken solidarity with place, lands and waters.”

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO