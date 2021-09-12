CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting the Sopranos’ world in “The Many Saints of Newark”

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrespondent Jim Axelrod asked “Sopranos” creator David Chase, “Where did all that come from, the therapy part and the mother part?”. “Well, I was in therapy, and well, actually, because of my mother, you know?” shrugged Chase. After six seasons, in 86 episodes, to a place on just about every...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

TVGuide.com

The Many Saints of Newark: Trailer, Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know About The Sopranos Prequel Movie

Every day we get closer to the release of the long-awaited Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, and it really can't come fast enough. The movie, co-written by creator David Chase, promises to give us Tony Soprano's origin story and show us how he became the mob boss we came to know and love (and fear) in the series. While we still have some waiting left to do before we can see it in full, there is a new trailer to analyze every frame of in the meantime.
MOVIES
interviewmagazine.com

“I Can Do This”: Michael Gandolfini Tells Jonah Hill How He Became Tony Soprano

——— JONAH HILL: Hey buddy. HILL: I’m honored to be here. I have a deep amount of personal love for you. You’re what I like to call a superhero because you’re so young, but you think about life in a way that I wasn’t able to do at your age. Now that you’re going through this, I wanted to be helpful in any way that I could. It’s a scary, weird process, and this is a really good way for you to talk about how insane this is going to be, with someone who loves and wants the best for you.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

James Gandolfini & Michael Imperioli Got So Drunk Filming “The Sopranos” They Were Tied To A Tree

After a six season run, the cast of The Sopranos have plenty of interesting stories to tell about the time they spent on set throughout the early 2000s. In a recent interview with Insider, Steve Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri on the series, recalled a time when two of his co-stars got too drunk between takes and had to be tied to a tree.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
t2conline.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ to Show at Tribeca Enterprises Fall Preview

Tribeca Enterprises today announced Tribeca Fall Preview, a season-long series featuring film premieres, musical performances, and more. This exciting celebration will kick-off on September 22 with the premiere of the highly anticipated The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark at the Beacon Theatre. “When it premiered on HBO...
NEWARK, NJ
James Gandolfini
David Chase
vitalthrills.com

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer and Character Posters

Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed the new trailer and character posters for The Many Saints of Newark, the feature film prequel to the groundbreaking, award-winning HBO drama series The Sopranos. You can watch the trailer using the player below and you’ll find the new posters underneath. The film is set...
NEWARK, NJ
Register Citizen

All in the Family: Meet the Stars of the 'The Many Saints of Newark'

As The Sopranos did, the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark features some familiar faces as well as some newcomers to the screen. We photographed 13 cast members, as well as series creator and Many Saints co-writer David Chase, for our special digital cover that goes into the making of the movie. Here, we spotlight each one.
NEWARK, NJ
Den of Geek

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer Song Has Paid Off for Years

The Many Saints of Newark trailer shows Dickie Moltisanti trying to do the right thing. The film is a prequel to the HBO series The Sopranos, and will give special attention to the “old school” guys who were in at the ground floor of this thing of theirs. Veteran mobsters lived up to codes, like Omerta, which means silence unto death, and followed rules.
MOVIES
First Showing

Before Tony, It Was Dickie - 'The Many Saints of Newark' Second Trailer

"I want to do whatever I can to help the family." Warner Bros / HBO Max has debuted a kick ass second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the highly-anticipated movie prequel based on David Chase’s award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." Both of the trailers released for this are fantastic, this one has the perfect song choice to get everyone smiling as this one plays out. "Legends aren't born. They're made." A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano, growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. The movie stars Michael Gandolfini as Tony, Alessandro Nivola, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, along with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. And also William Ludwig as a younger Anthony Soprano. Even those who aren't already fans of the show might be interested in watching. I've got a feeling it's going to be a big hit this fall.
NEWARK, NJ
MovieWeb

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer #2 Introduces Tony Soprano's Mentor Dickie Moltisanti

As October 1 gets closer and closer, Warner Bros. is letting us into the world of the young Anthony Soprano. The second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark introduces us to the man 'who made Tony Soprano,' his uncle and mentor Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola. We also get a glimpse of Aldo 'Hollywood Dick' Moltisanti, played by Ray Liotta, who has his own wisdom to impart, even if it is from prison. "Pain comes from always wanting things," Aldo says. "But what do I know? I'm a murderer."
MOVIES
defpen

Warner Bros. Pictures Shares The Second Trailer For ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’

There are a few shows that have lived as long within pop culture as The Sopranos. More than a decade after the show’s final episode aired on HBO, the series’ influence lives on through music, film and television. Now, it is making its return as Warner Bros. Pictures feature-length film. In this prequel, fans get to see a young Tony Soprano come to life with the help of his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti. Today, Warner Bros. shared the second sneak peek at this film before it hits theaters.
NEWARK, NJ

