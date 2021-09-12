Chiefs vs. Browns Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the regular season.

It’s a rematch of the divisional round of the playoffs last season, with both the Chiefs and Browns making a bevy of roster improvements. Will Cleveland exact revenge for their divisional round falter or will Kansas City rise from the ashes of their Super Bowl LV loss?

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 3:25 p.m. CT.

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

In-market: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Broadcast:

TV: CBS (KCTV5)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Referee:

Opponent wire site:

Chiefs’ 2021 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time

1 Sunday, Sept. 12 vs. Cleveland Browns 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

2 Sunday, Sept. 19 @ Baltimore Ravens (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

3 Sunday, Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

4 Sunday, Oct. 3 @ Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

5 Sunday, Oct. 10 vs. Buffalo Bills (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

6 Sunday, Oct. 17 @ Washington Football Team 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

7 Sunday, Oct. 24 @ Tennessee Titans 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

8 Monday, Nov. 1 vs. New York Giants (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

9 Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Green Bay Packers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

10 Sunday, Nov. 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders (SNF) 7: 20 p.m. CT on NBC

11 Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

12 Sunday, Nov. 28 BYE BYE

13 Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. Denver Broncos 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

14 Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

15 Thursday, Dec. 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NFL Network / FOX / Prime

16 Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

17 Sunday, Jan. 2 @ Cincinnati Bengals 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

18 Sunday, Jan. 9 @ Denver Broncos 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS