Though many Americans are becoming more familiar with boutique-level agriculture due to the ongoing farm-to-table zeitgeist — an interest that the pandemic only sparked brighter — few of us are ever able to really visit the sort of large-scale operations that grow and distribute food across the country. That’s even true in Santa Barbara County, where agriculture is our number-one industry — more than $1.8 billion from crops in 2020 alone! — and numerous farms, particularly in the Santa Maria Valley, are critical contributors to the nation’s produce aisles.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO