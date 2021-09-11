CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GLOBALink | Chinese market growing strongly for BMW: executive

 7 days ago

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese market is strongly growing for German automaker BMW, a senior corporate executive told Xinhua in an interview during IAA Mobility show in Munich. "For us, China is one of our biggest and most important markets," said Frank Van Meel, Senior Vice President of...

The Drum

The new generation of Chinese consumers reshaping the luxury market

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. A recent explosion in personal wealth in China...
The Independent

Japan exports slow as supply chain hiccups hit factories

Japan’s exports rose 26% in August from a year earlier, preliminary data released Thursday showed, below analysts’ forecasts, as supply chain disruptions hit manufacturers. The 6.6 trillion yen ($60 billion) in exports compared with 5.2 trillion yen a year earlier, when the economy was just beginning to recover from the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast an increase of more than 30%. Exports rose 37% year-on-year in July. The figures showed the world’s third largest economy logged a trade deficit of 635 billion yen ($5.8 billion), as imports surged nearly 45% to 7.24 trillion yen ($66 billion),...
hbr.org

Should You Localize Your Product for the Chinese Market?

As China’s consumer base grows larger and more enticing to international brands, many global companies have begun investing heavily in localizing their products to meet the needs of the Chinese market. KFCs in China sell soy milk, fried dough sticks, and congee; Volkswagen launched a whole series of new models designed specifically for China; Starbucks added several types of teas to their menu to better serve Chinese customers, many of whom don’t drink coffee. This strategy is understandable, and often effective — but in some cases, it can seriously backfire.
austinnews.net

China's non-financial outbound direct investment down 4.3 pct in Jan.-Aug.

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 459.71 billion yuan in the first eight months of the year, down 4.3 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday. In U.S. dollar terms, the period's ODI rose 3.7 percent from a year ago to 71.02 billion...
CBS San Francisco

‘Off The Charts’ Chinese Demand For American Beef Keeping Port Of Oakland Busy

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An ‘extraordinary’ surge in meat exports to Asia, particularly to China, has helped the sprawling Port of Oakland recover from the economic doldrums of the COVID pandemic. According to data released Wednesday, Oakland exported the equivalent of 25,200 20-foot containers of beef through July. Shipping officials were estimating the total value of beef exports to Asia at $1.5 billion in the first seven months of 2021. “Demand for high-qualify U.S. meat products is off the charts,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes in a news release. Asian markets have received nearly all of the beef exported...
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower on lackluster China, Japan data

Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after Japan and China released data that were weaker than expected.Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai Hong Kong and Seoul but rose in Sydney. Japan reported that its exports rose 26.2% in August from a year earlier, but that was well below forecasts for a rise of over 30%, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.Relative weakness in vehicle exports might reflect shortages of semiconductors and other components that have prompted some manufacturers to cut output, he noted. China reported late Wednesday that its retail sales grew an anemic 2.5%...
Benzinga

Huize Holdings - A Fast Growing Insurance Broker In The Rapidly Expanding Chinese Market

Being in the right marketplace, with the right sort of product, at the right time - that's what business success is made of. Sure, of course, execution also matters but our first query about any adventure or investment has to be about whether the basic idea is right for the time and place. We'd not, for example, be selling bikinis in Afghanistan right now, pork in Israel has a limited market, and so on.
talesbuzz.com

Chinese car maker targets European market

Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation’s bank account. (Reuters) -Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei has said Credit Suisse told him it was closing his foundation’s bank account in Switzerland earlier this year citing his “criminal record” in China, despite the activist never being convicted of a crime. One of China’s most high-profile artists and political activists, Ai, who now lives in Portugal, wrote in an opinion piece for website Artnet how he was first told by the Swiss bank that it would close the account in the spring of this year. “Credit Suisse initially informed me that they had a new policy to terminate all bank accounts which are related to people with criminal records,” Ai told Reuters in an emailed statement, adding the foundation had been asked at the time to move the funds before September.
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
kfgo.com

BMW confident that sales in China will grow next year – CFO

MUNICH (Reuters) – BMW is confident that sales in China will grow next year, finance chief Nicolas Peter told Reuters on Monday, attributing high demand for premium cars to travel restrictions which meant consumers had more money to spend. Car sales in China have fallen in recent months as floods,...
marketresearchtelecast.com

BMW gains market share with electric vehicles

(Bloomberg) – BMW AG increased battery cell orders to keep pace with growing demand for electric cars that accounted for more than 11% of deliveries during half the year. The German automaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($ 23.8 billion) in batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, CEO Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are intended for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models that BMW will be producing through 2024. The company plans to begin switching to a new generation of batteries the following year.
mining.com

BMW orders up $24 billion of batteries as EV demand grows

BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The company plans to start switching to a new generation of batteries the following year.Play Video.
Financial Times

Chinese jitters shake emerging market funds

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Emerging market investing news. Investors are pouring money in to emerging market funds that steer clear of China in the wake of Beijing’s crackdown on targeted stocks and sectors. The assets of five prominent EM ex-China exchange...
