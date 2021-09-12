Caribou High School, class of 1990
The Caribou High School class of 1990 recently held its 31st class reunion at the Caribou Inn & Convention Center on July 17. At the event are, from left, front row: Wendy Guerrette, Penny Parker, Janet Sullivan, Vicky St. Peter, Heidi Ketch, Lori Knight, Sherri Field and Brad Nadeau. Middle Row: Brian Guerrette, David Robichaud, Shawn Sturgeon, Kristina Fisher, Tiffany Plourde, Laura Pelletier, Kevin Lully, Staci O’Leary, Dale Campbell, Chad McNeal, Bruce Frost, Holly Sands, Todd Albert, Stacy Watkins, Erin Anderson, Jennifer Swafford and Alex Legere. Back Row: Jody Franklin, Barry Tarbox, Brian Lambert, Andrea Masse, Bonny Potz, Steve Austin, Jeff Cyr, Ghent Holdsworth, Jay Jackson, Tim Hebert, Patrick Doak and Nicole Smith.thecounty.me
