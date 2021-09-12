Men’s Soccer: Titans Fall to Carnegie Mellon in OT Thriller
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. - The Westminster men's soccer team lost, 4-3, in a suspenseful overtime game against non-conference foe Carnegie Mellon on Saturday. Westminster (2-3) was down 3-1 to Carnegie Mellon (3-0-1), who recently beat nationally-ranked John Carroll, with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. That's when graduate student Nick Iregui (Gig Harbor, WA / Charles Wright Academy) answered the bell as he capitalized first with a penalty kick for a goal and then 40 seconds later senior Sam Accordino (Canfield, OH / Canfield) dished out an assist to Iregui who headed in the tying goal to send the game into overtime knotted up at 3-3.www.wcn247.com
