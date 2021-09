After dominant wins last weekend, No. 2 USC will face No. 10 Pepperdine Saturday. The Trojans will also participate in the Inland Empire Classic in Claremont Sunday. The Trojans had high expectations heading into this season after reaching the NCAA championship last year and being ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll. They opened up their season last Saturday with an exhibition match against West Valley College, winning the game 27-9. The official season-opener occurred later that day against La Verne, where the Trojans saw 14 different players get on the scoresheet in a 28-5 win.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO