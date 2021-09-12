CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Season 2: A Tougher Fight, More About Crm … and Rick?

imdb.com
 5 days ago

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and is available nationwide on newsstands now. The undead hereare known as “empties,” but World Beyond’s second and final season is chock-full of answers. Mostly about the Civic Republic Military (Crm), the shadowy cabal that’s already gotten its hands on The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as well as several Fear survivors, in addition to terrorizing many on Beyond (set 10 years after the start of the apocalypse). “You’re going to get a lot of insight about what you’ve heard passed around between Dead and Fear,” notes Aliyah Royale, who plays fierce teen Iris Bennett. Last season, Iris and her edgy adoptive sister Hope (Alexa Mansour) left the safe haven of Nebraska’s Campus Colony for New York to locate their scientist dad,

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Andrew Lincoln to return to a series after his departure from the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead It was known to be one of the best series on television, responsible for giving the zombie genre an air of freshness. Over time, the fiction began to fall into certain repetitions of its narrative structure and began to gain some detractors who sneaked in among the defenders of the show of AMC. Regardless of which side people stand on, it is clear that one of the most unforgivable losses for the series was that of Rick Grimes.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Boss Scott M. Gimple on the CRM & Walker Evolution (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead‘s Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is opening up about one of Dead‘s biggest secrets. The mysterious Civic Republic Military (CRM), first introduced in the flagship series’ eighth season, has played a very important role in the Walking Dead Universe — especially since the murky military operation basically abducted Dead‘s hero Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) via one of their many black helicopters. The group is also heavily involved in the latest spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond and has dipped in and out of Fear the Walking Dead, most recently seen rescuing many of our favorite Fear characters from the nuclear blasts in Season 6’s ender.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Foreshadows Shock Season 11 Death With a Comic Book Twist

Rosita's (Christian Serratos) dark dream puts a twist on a comic book kill and could be an ominous warning for a main character on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." When Rosita and Carol (Melissa McBride) set off with Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) to catch horses and help a starving Alexandria, Rosita confides in Carol about recent dreams she's been having about Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). Rosita watches her ex-boyfriend die years earlier, bludgeoned to death by Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbwire-wrapped baseball bat in the cliffhanger that ends Season 6.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Walking Dead season 11: Is a Negan spin-off possible?

Following The Walking Dead season 11, we know already that there is a spin-off coming featuring Carol and Daryl front and center. So is it possible that we could have another one focusing on Negan? Is that something we could conceivably see happen? It does seem like there are at least conversations, but nothing is 100% confirmed at present. All we have instead is the following quote that Jeffrey Dean Morgan gave to TVLine:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Nebraska State
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3: "Hunted"

The Reapers return to hunt down Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in Sunday's The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The masked marauders who commandeered the Meridian and murdered Maggie's friends before the events of Season 11 are back, this time preying on the scattered survivors on the road to a supply depot in Arbor Hills. The detour takes a grim turn to end "Acheron: Part 2," where the Reapers kill Roy (C. Thomas Howell) in an attack putting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and the Wardens on defense when "Hunted" premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC.
talesbuzz.com

Jadis makes her first appearance in The Walking Dead: World Beyond trailer

Ever since the blending of worlds between the shows of The Walking Dead universe became a thing, viewers have been speculating over potential crossovers. Now, AMC has not only confirmed a new crossover but provided a new trailer detailing it. The Civic Republic Military (or CRM group) is a secretive...
wegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Just Teased This Fan-Favorite’s Return

The Walking Dead is reaching its end with its eleventh season, with the long-running series’ final run clocking in at a super-sized 24 episodes. With only three weeks having gone by so far, we’ve still got a long way to go before it’s time to call it a day, but fans are already wondering how things are going to wrap up. Right now, the season is moving forward with fresh storylines, like the introduction of a new threat called the Reapers. But a moment in the latest episode teased that the show could start to look back, too, with the return of one of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lincoln
digitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Fans React To Final Season’s Cold-Blooded First Death

The final season of The Walking Dead just claimed its first victim. The season 11 premiere ended on a surprise cliffhanger as Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) elected not to rescue Maggie (Lauren Cohan) from a Walker horde. As we all expected, though, episode 2 revealed that she survived. However, in another shock twist, Maggie ended up making arguably just as dark a decision as Negan by leaving one of her group to die.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

The Walking Dead’s World Beyond spinoff brings back a key character that could link to the Rick Grimes movies

The Walking Dead spinoff World Beyond is returning for its second (and final) season – and is bringing back a character we all want to hear more from. The trailer for the series, which returns this October, mostly focuses on the younger generation’s continued fight against the shadowy CRM organization. The teaser, however, ties back into the main series and ends with one of the CRM’s most prominent members showing up for the first time in years. Welcome back, Jadis.
FanSided

The Walking Dead World Beyond trailer and crossover character

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere its second season on October 3. This is the second spin-off series to the flagship series The Walking Dead, which has entered into its eleventh and final season. World Beyond is a limited series that will end with its second season. The series...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crm#Tv Guide Magazine#Thewalkingdeadmag Com#World Beyond#The Walking Dead#Beyond
districtchronicles.com

Does Morgan Die in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’? Season 7 Preview

In the Season 6 finale, after Morgan and fellow survivor Grace (Karen David) realize they can’t stop Teddy’s missile, they confess their feelings for one another. And they prepare to end their lives rather than face the fallout of a nuclear apocalypse. But then they hear the wail of a baby, and they find Rachel’s daughter — also named Morgan — just before a warhead detonates nearby. Morgan and Grace take cover with the infant Morgan, and the trio survives the blast.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh Returns as Jadis for TWD: World Beyond Season 2

Pollyanna McIntosh is flying back to The Walking Dead Universe. McIntosh, who played "Jadis"-slash-Anne across three seasons of The Walking Dead, will reprise her role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. Formerly the leader of the junkyard-dwelling Scavengers, "Jadis" and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappear aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter in a Season 9 episode of The Walking Dead. McIntosh was previously confirmed to star alongside Lincoln in the Untitled Walking Dead Movie planned for theaters but first returns to the small screen for the second and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off premiering October 3 on AMC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy