‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Season 2: A Tougher Fight, More About Crm … and Rick?

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and is available nationwide on newsstands now. The undead hereare known as “empties,” but World Beyond’s second and final season is chock-full of answers. Mostly about the Civic Republic Military (Crm), the shadowy cabal that’s already gotten its hands on The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as well as several Fear survivors, in addition to terrorizing many on Beyond (set 10 years after the start of the apocalypse). “You’re going to get a lot of insight about what you’ve heard passed around between Dead and Fear,” notes Aliyah Royale, who plays fierce teen Iris Bennett. Last season, Iris and her edgy adoptive sister Hope (Alexa Mansour) left the safe haven of Nebraska’s Campus Colony for New York to locate their scientist dad,