CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

You Need to See Jessica Simpson, 3Lw and More Stars at the 2001 Met Gala

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2001 Met Gala will forever be cemented in fashion history. From the star-studded guest list—including Meg Ryan, Diana Ross and Nicky Hilton—to the head-turning style moments, this event deserves a second look. Remember 3Lw's yellow ensembles? How about Jessica Simpson's pastel dress? If not, you're in luck, because ahead of the 2021 Met Gala, which is set to take place on Sept. 13, E! is raising a glass to the 2001 fashion event. Two decades ago, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill made the Met Gala their date night, holding each other close as they posed for photographers. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow attended the event alongside designer pal Stella McCartney, with the Oscar...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian and More Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

On the eve Hollywood's prom night, our favorite couples slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala. Hailey Baldwin strutted alongside husband Justin Bieber in complementary 'fits while holding hands, as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian matched in jaw-dropping ensembles. Serena exclusively told E! News that her outfit was "more superhero-inspired so like a bodysuit kind of thing, keep it in that vain of superheroes."
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Nicky Hilton
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Diana Ross
Best Life

Former Child Star Hailee Steinfeld Looked Unrecognizable at the Met Gala

As each one of these events does, this year's Met Gala yielded a wide array of looks from its celebrity guests. There were those who stayed on the theme—"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"—and those who strayed outside of it. And while some stars looked very much like themselves, others used the night to try something new. Frequent invitee Kim Kardashian was quite literally unrecognizable because you couldn't see her face, and Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a look that had fans watching at home questioning whether the photos of her were even labelled correctly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

You'll Want to See Megan Fox's Tiny Met Gala Bangs Firsthand

Watch: 2021 Met Gala: See Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & More!. Megan Fox understood the assignment. The Jennifer's Body actress stunned in a vibrant, red Dundas gown for the 2021 Met Gala. The Met Gala is the place to take fashion risks, and the cutout gown, for the most part, was well received online. For example, one fan simply wrote, "megan fox omg." Another penned, "Burning in Red."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#3lw
Glam.com

The Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2021 Met Gala

Awards season has officially begun and already, it’s been a whirlwind of head-turning fashion looks. Just 24 hours after the wild red carpet moments at the VMAs, the biggest stars in entertainment gathered yet again — but this time, on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the annual Met Gala. This year’s event was given the theme “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”, prompting guests to choose styles inspired by American fashion throughout history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Grimes' shower hose inspired Met Gala ponytail

Seeing as she arrived on the Met Gala red carpet carrying a gigantic sword, it's easy to see why you might have missed Grimes' Slinky-inspired ponytail. A word on the sword before we get to the hair. In an interview with Vogue the musician said her look was inspired by the book turned film Dune - a sci-fi film set in the distant future where people are battling for control of a desert planet.
HAIR CARE
E! News

Breaking Down the Unbelievable Details Behind Kim Kardashian, Iman and More Stars' 2021 Met Gala Looks

Watch: Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala. Consider the Met Gala red carpet a walking museum—because these looks are truly pieces of art. We can always count on the stars to bring their fashion A-game to the annual event, but with every passing year, they continue to level up with their creativity and sheer craftsmanship. After a two-year break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala packed an extra punch of innovation as celebrity guests and their designer pairings paid homage to the evening's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

10 Stars Who Shone Bright Like Diamonds in Crystal-Choked Met Gala Looks

There are reemergence looks and then there are Met Gala looks. After the pandemic year put paid to dressing up, Vogue’s 2021 ball became a beacon of light for extroverts, and even convinced introverts to conjure up outré looks with which to command attention on the Met museum’s famous staircase. Literal nods were made to this year’s America theme – think luxed-up versions of workaday denim, stars and stripes and Statue of Liberty-esque regalia – but one fashion trend shone on the red carpet: diamonds. In Emily Blunt’s case, 132,240 micro crystals – and that was just on the actor’s Miu Miu dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Indya Moore Says Attending Met Gala Was "Cognitive Dissonance" and They Likely Won't Return

Indya Moore was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the Met Gala on Monday, but for the Pose star, it will likely be their last. In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the 26-year-old actor and model got super candid about why this year's gala in particular has pushed them to "think long and hard about why I came and if it is truly in alignment with what I want to accomplish in this life, the stories I want to tell and the messages I want to share."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Iman's Headpiece, A$AP Rocky's Blanket and More Stars Who Went Big at the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala was filled with show-stopping moments. From outfit changes to outrageous accessories, celebs were sure to make a statement on fashion's biggest night. From Iman to Dan Levy, stars fully embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night. Browse the photos below to see who went big at this year's Met Gala.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Click2Houston.com

All the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala in September? Thanks to COVID-19, the annual event (which hasn’t happened since 2019) was pushed back from May, and boy, did the celebrities step out Monday night in their wildest fashion. The Met Gala, which is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy