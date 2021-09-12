You Need to See Jessica Simpson, 3Lw and More Stars at the 2001 Met Gala

As each one of these events does, this year's Met Gala yielded a wide array of looks from its celebrity guests. There were those who stayed on the theme—"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"—and those who strayed outside of it. And while some stars looked very much like themselves, others used the night to try something new. Frequent invitee Kim Kardashian was quite literally unrecognizable because you couldn't see her face, and Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a look that had fans watching at home questioning whether the photos of her were even labelled correctly.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO