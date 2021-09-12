CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lizzo Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. You're far from the only one who scrolls through TikTok looking for beauty tips. Celebrities do it too. Just ask Lizzo. The Video Music Awards nominee posted, "I saw a TikTok about the order in which you put your skincare on. I can't find it. It got lost in my favorites, but I'm gonna try it right now." After seeing another person's TikTok, she was inspired to share her own skincare routine with her followers. She washed her face before the video...

Lizzo Gifts Her Mother A New Wardrobe For Her Birthday

Lizzo's mother recently celebrated her birthday, and her superstar daughter gifted her with an entirely new wardrobe. The singer shared a video of her gift to TikTok, Lizzo holding the camera as she follows her mother into a large walk-in closet. "Look at all these clothes," she says. "Do you like these clothes?"
Alexandra Daddario Finishes Her Skincare Routine With This Hydrating Moisturizer

If you've been looking for a way to up the radiance in your complexion and have tried every product under the sun, perhaps it's time to focus on a more natural option! There are tons of ingredients in moisturizers that may help give your skin some extra glow, and one of these good-for-you finds is honey.
Lizzo
Ava Max Breaks Down Her Stage Looks for Maroon 5's Tour

For Maroon 5's 2021 tour, the band tapped Ava Max as the opening act for four of their stadium shows. Luxury fashion brand The Blonds designed a couple of custom looks for her to wear on stage.
Jennifer Lopez reveals her biggest skincare secret - and we're obsessed!

Jennifer Lopez has been sporting a next-level glow this summer, and she just broke down the very easy thing she's been doing to get it. "When the sun is out...it's time to shine. Head to @JLoBeauty for my biggest skin care secret that makes me glow from head to toe #JLoBeauty @DolceGabbana," the Hustlers star teased in a caption she wrote on a gorgeous video post she shared on Instagram, which showed off the stunning dresses and ensembles she sported during the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
Met Gala Makeup Artists Reveal How to Recreate the Red Carpet's Best Eye-Makeup Moments

The stars on the Met Gala steps interpreted the event's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," in countless ways, but one trend seemed to be a favorite among many of the star attendees: colorful and bold eye makeup. Cara Delevingne rocked one of the most memorable makeup looks of the night, with a vibrant red eye.
Fans Rally Around Jessie James Decker as She Breaks Down After Hearing Her New Song on the Radio

Jessie James Decker couldn't hold back her happy tears last week. On August 26, the country singer recorded herself as she heard her new single Should Have Known Better on the radio for the very first time.
Christie Brinkley shares her glam routine in striking denim outfit

Christie Brinkley is establishing her presence in every sort of industry imaginable, and with her SBLA Beauty line, she's had fans in awe of her beauty routine too. The supermodel shared a new video with fans giving them an insight into her glam routine, but many others were just as entranced by her outfit.
Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait 'til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year's New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
Chanel Iman on the Evolution of Her Career and Her $5 Skincare Essentials

Chanel Iman's modeling career kicked off when she began working with Ford Models at 12-years-old. Over the span of nearly two decades, Iman has ascended to supermodel status and lived out many of the dreams she fantasized about as a child growing up in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old has graced countless high fashion runways across the globe, became a Victoria's Secret Angel, and secured dozens of coveted covers.
Inside Gabrielle Union's Memoir: All the Revelations About Dwyane Wade, Bring It On and More

Simply put, Gabrielle Union isn't afraid to talk about it. Despite her A-list status in Hollywood and 18.8 million Instagram followers, the actress still experiences obstacles in the game of life. But instead of acting like everything is perfect, the best-selling author is hoping to spark conversations with her latest memoir titled You Got Anything Stronger?
Best Twitter reactions to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit

When Kim Kardashian stepped out on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet wearing a head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit covering even her face, it was only a matter of time before the internet decided to get a little creative with the memes. In fact, Kim's look has caused such a stir that the star was even trending on Twitter after stepping out at the event.
How to Wear the Met Gala 2021 Trends IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you're like us, you probably have a fashion hangover this morning. Between New York...
