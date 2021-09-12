Lashana Lynch, the first female 007: ‘I never had a plan B’

The million dollar question heading into the release is who will be replacing Daniel Craig after No Time to Die in the role of James Bond. While I believe that actors like Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, or Henry Cavill would do a good job in the role, there’s a question of if they are too old for the role. With Cavill, he put his foot in his mouth a few years ago when it came to comments about dating. Could this take him out of the equation even though he also apologized following a backlash? We’ll see. Mind you, both Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan took the role in their early 40s. The thing with Moore is that he was already older than Sean Connery when he replaced him in 1973 and was almost 60 upon his last film in 1985. Whoever replaces Daniel Craig will probably be committing 15 years of their life to join the exclusive club.

