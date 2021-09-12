Washington Football Team Game Today: Washington vs Chargers injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

USC has finally fired Clay Helton in a move that many Trojans fans felt was long overdue. USC had not performed at the level they expect to be at in college football. They had become just an above-average team and nothing close to the national powerhouse they expect to be. Their decision to fire Helton after just two games indicates they never should have had him coaching to start this season anyway.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO