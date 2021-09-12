CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Significant decrease in interval colorectal cancer incidence after implementing immunochemical testing in a multiple-round guaiac-based screening programme

We aimed to evaluate the effects of switching to faecal immunochemical testing (FIT) on the cumulative 2-year incidence rate of interval cancers, interval cancer rate and test sensitivity within a mature population-based colorectal cancer screening programme consisting of six rounds of biennial guaiac faecal occult blood testing (gFOBT). Methods. The...

Mitochondrial dysfunction induces radioresistance in colorectal cancer by activating [Ca]-PDP1-PDH-histone acetylation retrograde signaling

Mitochondrial retrograde signaling (mito-RTG) triggered by mitochondrial dysfunction plays a potential role in regulating tumor metabolic reprogramming and cellular sensitivity to radiation. Our previous studies showed phos-pyruvate dehydrogenase (p-PDH) and PDK1, which involved in aerobic glycolysis, were positively correlated with radioresistance, but how they initiate and work in the mito-RTG pathway is still unknown. Our further genomics analysis revealed that complex I components were widely downregulated in mitochondrial dysfunction model. In the present study, high expression of p-PDH was found in the complex I deficient cells and induced radioresistance. Mechanistically, complex I defects led to a decreased PDH both in cytoplasm and nucleus through [Ca2+]m-PDP1-PDH axis, and decreased PDH in nucleus promote DNA damage repair (DDR) response via reducing histone acetylation. Meanwhile, NDUFS1 (an important component of the complex I) overexpression could enhance the complex I activity, reverse glycolysis and resensitize cancer cells to radiation in vivo and in vitro. Furthermore, low NDUFS1 and PDH expression were validated to be correlated with poor tumor regression grading (TRG) in local advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) patients underwent neoadjuvant radiotherapy. Here, we propose that the [Ca2+]m-PDP1-PDH-histone acetylation retrograde signaling activated by mitochondrial complex I defects contribute to cancer cell radioresistance, which provides new insight in the understanding of the mito-RTG. For the first time, we reveal that NDUFS1 could be served as a promising predictor of radiosensitivity and modification of complex I function may improve clinical benefits of radiotherapy in CRC.
Low-grade oncocytic renal tumor (LOT): mutations in mTOR pathway genes and low expression of FOXI1

Low-grade oncocytic renal tumor (LOT) is an emerging provisional entity, described as rare solid renal oncocytic/eosinophilic tumor sharing diffuse CK7 and negative CD117 immunoprofile. The links between LOT and other eosinophilic chromophobe like-renal cell carcinomas (RCC) are currently discussed. We sequenced tumoral DNA with a next generation sequencing panel for kidney cancer and carried out immunohistochemical analyses with CK7, CD117, SDHB, 4EBP1-P, S6K-P, and FOXI1 antibodies in a series of ten cases of LOT (9 females, 1 male; mean age at surgery: 66 years, 42.3 to 83.4) retrospectively diagnosed from a cohort of 272 tumors initially classified as chromophobe RCC (CHRCC). All LOT were single, without known hereditary predisposition, classified stage pT1 (70%), pT2 (20%) or pT3a (10%). Morphological features were similar to previous descriptions and clinical behavior was indolent for the six cases with available follow-up. We identified genetic variations in mTOR pathway related genes in 80% of cases, MTOR (7 cases) or TSC1 (1 case). Expression of FOXI1 was absent in all cases. In 9 LOT, 4EBP1-P and S6K-P were overexpressed, suggesting mTOR pathway activation.
Pressure ulcers microbiota dynamics and wound evolution

Bacterial species and their role in delaying the healing of pressure ulcers (PU) in spinal cord injury (SCI) patients have not been well described. This pilot study aimed to characterise the evolution of the cutaneous microbiota of PU in SCI cohort. Twenty-four patients with SCI from a French neurological rehabilitation centre were prospectively included. PU tissue biopsies were performed at baseline (D0) and 28 days (D28) and analysed using 16S rRNA gene-based sequencing analysis of the V3–V4 region. At D0, if the overall relative abundance of genus highlighted a large proportion of Staphylococcus, Anaerococcus and Finegoldia had a significantly higher relative abundance in wounds that stagnated or worsened in comparison with those improved at D28 (3.74% vs 0.05%; p = 0.015 and 11.02% versus 0.16%; p = 0.023, respectively). At D28, Proteus and Morganella genera were only present in stagnated or worsened wounds with respectively 0.02% (p = 0.003) and 0.01% (p = 0.02). Moreover, Proteus, Morganella, Anaerococcus and Peptoniphilus were associated within the same cluster, co-isolated from biopsies that had a poor evolution. This pathogroup could be a marker of wound degradation and Proteus could represent a promising target in PU management.
MS Lowers Survival Rate After Colorectal Cancer, Study Finds

People with multiple sclerosis (MS) who are diagnosed with colorectal cancer appear to be at increased risk for death from the cancer or from other causes compared with those who don’t have the neurologic disorder. The finding, from a study published on September 15 in the journal Neurology, suggests that...
The feasibility of a novel injectable hydrogel for protecting artificial gastrointestinal ulcers after endoscopic resection: an animal pilot study

Recently, covering materials for protecting post-endoscopic ulcers are being developed using hydrogels. Existing hydrogels are not ideal coating materials because it is difficult to control their physical properties. Therefore, we conducted an animal pilot study to investigate the protective effect of a novel ulcer coating material, whose physical properties can be easily controlled and designed. We applied the novel injectable hydrogel to artificial ulcers induced on the gastric mucosa of rats. Rats were assigned to the hydrogel or the control group. To measure the protective effect of hydrogel on ulcers, the perforation rate, ulcer diameter, and ulcer area were evaluated 48 h after gel application. As secondary endpoints, we assessed the residual rate of the hydrogel at the bottom of the ulcer, performed histological analysis, and analyzed adverse events associated with hydrogel. The perforation rate was significantly lower (16% vs. 75%) and the mean diameter of ulcers was significantly smaller (5.4 ± 1.8 mm vs. 7.8 ± 2.8 mm) in the hydrogel group. Histopathological findings revealed the inflammatory cell count was significantly higher in the control group. Our novel hydrogel showed a protective effect on artificial gastric ulcers in a rat model.
NHS to screen 140,000 people for early stages of 50 types of cancer in the blood test’s biggest ever trial

The NHS hopes that thousands of people in many parts of England will take part in the world’s biggest trial of a blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.The Galleri test, which is currently available in the US, can detect cancers that are not routinely screened for and can pinpoint where the disease is in the body.The test works by looking for chemical changes in fragments of genetic code – cell-free DNA (cfDNA) – that tumours leak into the bloodstream, with some tumours shedding DNA into the blood long before cancer symptoms are...
Late stage 3 chronic kidney disease is an independent risk factor for sarcopenia, but not proteinuria

Most epidemiologic studies assessing the relationship between chronic kidney disease (CKD) and sarcopenia have been performed in dialysis patients. This study aimed to evaluate the relationship between estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), proteinuria, and sarcopenia in patients with non-dialysis-dependent CKD. A total of 892 outpatients who did not show any rapid changes in renal function were enrolled in this observational cohort study. We measured the muscle mass using bioimpedance analysis and handgrip strength (HGS), and sarcopenia was defined as low HGS and low muscle mass. Sarcopenia was found in 28.1% of the patients and its prevalence decreased as the body mass index (BMI) increased; however, in patients with BMI ≥ 23 kg/m2, the prevalence did not increase with BMI. As eGFR decreased, the lean tissue index and HGS significantly decreased. However, the eGFR did not affect the fat tissue index. The risk of sarcopenia increased approximately 1.6 times in patients with eGFR < 45 mL/min/1.73 m2. However, proteinuria was not associated with sarcopenia. With a decrease in eGFR, the lean muscle mass and muscle strength decreased, and the prevalence of sarcopenia increased. In patients with late stage 3 CKD, further assessment of body composition and screening for sarcopenia may be needed.
Frontline Treatment and Maintenance for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Dr Marshall explains the different frontline treatment options for metastatic colorectal cancer, as well as maintenance therapy. John Marshall, MD: Metastatic colorectal cancer is an incredibly fascinating and challenging disease to take care of. It is not a one-size-fits-all model anymore. We used to just give everybody the same thing and see how it goes, if you wanted to work through all the lines of therapy—that sort of thing. Now we consider molecular profiling, sidedness, tumor burden, comorbidities—all sorts of things factor into decision-making around frontline treatment.
FDA clears IND application for CAR-T to treat metastatic colorectal cancer

GCC19CART (Innovative Cellular Therapeutics) is an autologous, gene-edited CAR T-cell therapy that targets the enzyme guanylate cyclase 2C (GCC) on the surface of cancer cells. The agent is manufactured using ICT’s proprietary CoupledCAR technology to improve CAR T-cell efficacy in solid tumors. The IND clearance will allow the company to...
Limited benefit of additional contrast-enhanced CT to end-of-treatment PET/CT evaluation in patients with follicular lymphoma

Despite follicular lymphoma (FL) is frequently characterized by a moderate increase of glucose metabolism, PET/CT examinations provides valuable information for staging and response assessment of the disease. The aim of the study was to assess and compare the diagnostic performance of PET/ldCT and PET/ceCT, respectively, in evaluating FL patients at the end of treatment. Fifty FL consecutive patients who underwent end-of-therapy PET/CT with both ldCT and ceCT were analyzed. Two blinded observers independently assessed PET/ldCT and PET/ceCT applying the Deauville score (DS) and Lugano classification criteria. PET imaging obtained after the end-of-treatment (EoT) was classified as showing PET and ce-CT matched response (concordant imaging group, CIG) or PET and ce-CT unmatched response (discordant imaging group, DIG). Relapse rate and Event-Free Survival (EFS) were compared between CIG and DIG patients. Overall, no differences in metabolic response classification were observed between PET/ldCT and PET/ceCT. In 13 (26%) patients PET/ceCT identified additional FDG-negative nodal lesions in mesenteric, retroperitoneal and iliac regions. However, in all cases, final DS remained unchanged and the additional results did not modify the following therapeutic decision. Among patients, who obtained complete metabolic response a comparable rate of relapse was registered in DIG 3/13 (23%) and CIG subgroups 5/20 (25%) [p = 0.899]. In all 3 DIG cohort patients who relapsed the recurrent disease involved also, but not exclusively, PET negative lymph nodes detected by ceCT. In overall population metabolic response defined by PET/ldCT predicted EFS [76% (group of patients with metabolic response) vs 35% (group of patients with residual disease), p = 0.0013] significantly better than ceCT-Based response assessment [75% (group of patients with complete response) vs 53% (group of patients with residual disease), p = 0.06]. Our study demonstrates a negligible diagnostic and predictive value of ceCT performed in addition to standard 18FDG PET/ldCT for EoT response evaluation in FLs. PET/ldCT should be performed as first-line imaging procedure, also in patients with prevalent abdominal and pelvic involvement, limiting the acquisition of ceCT in selected cases. This tailored approach would contribute to avoid useless radiation exposure and preserve renal function of patients.
Single-cell adhesion strength and contact density drops in the M phase of cancer cells

The high throughput, cost effective and sensitive quantification of cell adhesion strength at the single-cell level is still a challenging task. The adhesion force between tissue cells and their environment is crucial in all multicellular organisms. Integrins transmit force between the intracellular cytoskeleton and the extracellular matrix. This force is not only a mechanical interaction but a way of signal transduction as well. For instance, adhesion-dependent cells switch to an apoptotic mode in the lack of adhesion forces. Adhesion of tumor cells is a potential therapeutic target, as it is actively modulated during tissue invasion and cell release to the bloodstream resulting in metastasis. We investigated the integrin-mediated adhesion between cancer cells and their RGD (Arg-Gly-Asp) motif displaying biomimetic substratum using the HeLa cell line transfected by the Fucci fluorescent cell cycle reporter construct. We employed a computer-controlled micropipette and a high spatial resolution label-free resonant waveguide grating-based optical sensor calibrated to adhesion force and energy at the single-cell level. We found that the overall adhesion strength of single cancer cells is approximately constant in all phases except the mitotic (M) phase with a significantly lower adhesion. Single-cell evanescent field based biosensor measurements revealed that at the mitotic phase the cell material mass per unit area inside the cell-substratum contact zone is significantly less, too. Importantly, the weaker mitotic adhesion is not simply a direct consequence of the measured smaller contact area. Our results highlight these differences in the mitotic reticular adhesions and confirm that cell adhesion is a promising target of selective cancer drugs as the vast majority of normal, differentiated tissue cells do not enter the M phase and do not divide.
Low temperature plasma irradiation products of sodium lactate solution that induce cell death on U251SP glioblastoma cells were identified

Low-temperature plasma is being widely used in the various fields of life science, such as medicine and agriculture. Plasma-activated solutions have been proposed as potential cancer therapeutic reagents. We previously reported that plasma-activated Ringer’s lactate solution exhibited selective cancer-killing effects, and that the plasma-treated L-sodium lactate in the solution was an anti-tumor factor; however, the components that are generated through the interactions between plasma and L-sodium lactate and the components responsible for the selective killing of cancer cells remain unidentified. In this study, we quantified several major chemical products, such as pyruvate, formate, and acetate, in plasma-activated L-sodium lactate solution by nuclear magnetic resonance analysis. We further identified novel chemical products, such as glyoxylate and 2,3-dimethyltartrate, in the solution by direct infusion-electrospray ionization with tandem mass spectrometry analysis. We found that 2,3-dimethyltartrate exhibited cytotoxic effects in glioblastoma cells, but not in normal astrocytes. These findings shed light on the identities of the components that are responsible for the selective cytotoxic effect of plasma-activated solutions on cancer cells, and provide useful data for the potential development of cancer treatments using plasma-activated L-sodium lactate solution.
New research initiative launches for all patients ever diagnosed with colorectal cancer

BOSTON – Count Me In, a nonprofit cancer research initiative, is inviting all patients across the United States and Canada who have ever been diagnosed with colorectal cancer to participate in research and help drive new discoveries related to this disease. The Colorectal Cancer Project which launches today will enable patients to easily share their samples, health information and personal lived experiences directly with researchers in order to accelerate the pace of research. The resulting de-identified data from patients participating in the project will help lead to better understanding of this disease and ultimately better therapies for colorectal cancer.
Children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental disorders show cognitive heterogeneity and require a person-centered approach

We aimed to identify patterns of cognitive differences and characterize subgroups of Mexican children and adolescents with three neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD): intellectual disability (ID), autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The sample included 74 children and adolescents 6–15 years; 34% had ID, ASD or ADHD, 47% had ID in comorbidity with ASD, ADHD or both, 11% had ASD + ADHD, 8% were children without NDD. We applied WISC-IV, Autism Diagnostic Interview-Revised, Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Structured Interview, Child Behavior Checklist, and UNICEF Child Functioning Module. We evaluated the normality of the WISC-IV sub-scales using the Shapiro-Francia test, then conducted a latent class analysis and assessed inter-class differences in terms of household, parent and child characteristics. The following four-class solution best fit the data: “Lower Cognitive Profile” (LCP), “Lower Working Memory” (LWM), “Higher Working Memory” (HWM), “Higher Cognitive Profile” (HCP). LCP included most of the children with ID, who had a low Working Memory (WM) index score. LWM included mainly children with ASD or ID + ADHD; their Perceptual Reasoning (PR) and Processing Speed (PS) index scores were much higher than those for Verbal Comprehension (VC) and WM. HWM included children with ASD or ADHD; their scores for PR, PS and VC were high with lower WM (although higher than for LWM). HCP included children without NDD and with ASD or ADHD or both and had the highest scores on all indices. Children with NDD show cognitive heterogeneity and thus require individualized treatment plans.
Role of dietary factors in the prevention and treatment for depression: an umbrella review of meta-analyses of prospective studies

The role of diet in depression is becoming increasingly acknowledged. This umbrella review aimed to summarize comprehensively the current evidence reporting the effects of dietary factors on the prevention and treatment of depression. PubMed, Embase, and the Cochrane Library were searched up to June 2021 to identify relevant meta-analyses of prospective studies. Twenty-eight meta-analyses, with 40 summary estimates on dietary patterns (n = 8), food and beverages (n = 19), and nutrients (n = 13) were eligible. The methodological quality of most meta-analyses was low (50.0%) or very low (25.0%). Quality of evidence was moderate for inverse associations for depression incidence with healthy diet [risk ratio (RR): 0.74, 95% confidential interval (CI), 0.48–0.99, I2 = 89.8%], fish (RR: 0.88, 95% CI, 0.79–0.97, I2 = 0.0%), coffee (RR: 0.89, 95% CI, 0.84–0.94, I2 = 32.9%), dietary zinc (RR: 0.66, 95% CI 0.50–0.82, I2 = 13.9%), light to moderate alcohol (<40 g/day, RR: 0.77, 95% CI, 0.74–0.83, I2 = 20.5%), as well as for positive association with sugar-sweetened beverages (RR: 1.05, 95% CI, 1.01–1.09, I2 = 0.0%). For depression treatment, moderate-quality evidence was identified for the effects of probiotic [standardized mean difference (SMD): −0.31, 95% CI, −0.56 to −0.07, I2 = 48.2%], omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (SMD: −0.28, 95% CI, −0.47 to −0.09, I2 = 75.0%) and acetyl-l-carnitine (SMD: −1.10, 95% CI, −1.65 to −0.56, I2 = 86.0%) supplementations. Overall, the associations between dietary factors and depression had been extensively evaluated, but none of them were rated as high quality of evidence, suggesting further studies are likely to change the summary estimates. Thus, more well-designed research investigating more detailed dietary factors in association with depression is warranted.
Early outcome detection for COVID-19 patients

With the outbreak of COVID-19 exerting a strong pressure on hospitals and health facilities, clinical decision support systems based on predictive models can help to effectively improve the management of the pandemic. We present a method for predicting mortality for COVID-19 patients. Starting from a large number of clinical variables, we select six of them with largest predictive power, using a feature selection method based on genetic algorithms and starting from a set of COVID-19 patients from the first wave. The algorithm is designed to reduce the impact of missing values in the set of variables measured, and consider only variables that show good accuracy on validation data. The final predictive model provides accuracy larger than 85% on test data, including a new patient cohort from the second COVID-19 wave, and on patients with imputed missing values. The selected clinical variables are confirmed to be relevant by recent literature on COVID-19.
Examining air pollution (PM), mental health and well-being in a representative German sample

There is a growing debate on the role of the physical environment and what constitute risk and protective factors for mental health. Various forms of air pollution have shown links to physical and mental health concerns and considering that Germany does not meet the WHO air quality standards—poor air quality affects a large proportion of Germans and is more important now than ever. This study investigates the physical environmental factor, air pollution, measured by particulate matter of particles with an aerodynamic diameter smaller than 10 µm (PM10) and effects on determinants of mental health and well-being (life satisfaction, stress resilience, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem). A representative sample of N = 3020 German adults with 54% females (46% males) and an age range between 18 and 92 years (M = 49.04, S.D. ± 17.27) was used. Multivariate linear regression analyses show that higher life satisfaction, more self-esteem and higher stress resilience are predicted by less air pollution (PM10). Individual income, age, and gender were taken into account for each regression model. Gender specific sub-analyses revealed similar predictions for PM10 and stress resilience whereas PM10 and self-esteem were only significantly associated for females. Associations between mental health or well-being determinants and air pollution (PM10) are found in the representative German sample.
Targeting chaperon protein HSP70 as a novel therapeutic strategy for FLT3-ITD-positive acute myeloid leukemia

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 334 (2021) Cite this article. Approximately 25% of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) carries FLT3-ITD (internal tandem duplication) oncogenic mutations. Although FLT3 kinase inhibitors have already been successfully used in the clinic for treating FLT3-ITD-positive AML, acquired drug resistance is observed after the prolonged treatment. Therefore, seeking a new therapeutic strategy is still imperative for FLT3-ITD-positive AML.
Molecular characterization of pleomorphic mesothelioma: a multi-institutional study

The molecular alterations of pleomorphic mesotheliomas are largely unknown. In the present study, we performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) on 24 pleomorphic mesotheliomas in order to better characterize the molecular profile of this rare histologic variant. BAP1 protein expression and CDKN2A deletion by FISH were also evaluated. Significantly mutated genes included BAP1 (35%), NF2 (13%), LATS2 (8%), TP53 (5%), and LATS1 (3%). BAP1 alterations most frequently co-occurred with deletions of chromosomes 4, 9, and 13. Other important genetic alterations in pleomorphic mesotheliomas included truncating mutations in NF2 (3 of 24; 12.5%), LATS2 (2 of 24; 8%), TP53 (1 of 24; 4%), and PBRM1 (1 of 24; 4%). Focal losses of chromosome 9p21 were most common copy number alterations (11 of 24 cases; 46%), and were assessed by WES and targeted FISH. The second most common were deletions of chromosome 4 (8 of 24; 33% pleomorphic mesotheliomas). Three cases of pleomorphic mesothelioma did not show any mutations, copy number alterations, or LOH. This first WES analysis of pleomorphic mesotheliomas did not identify novel or unique mutations. In contrast to transitional mesothelioma that was reclassified as sarcomatoid variant based on transcriptome data, pleomorphic mesotheliomas are molecularly heterogeneous and therefore their reclassification into single subtype is more difficult.
Combined associations of 25-hydroxivitamin D and parathyroid hormone with diabetes risk and associated comorbidities among U.S. white and black women

There is evidence of black–white differences in vitamin D status and cardiometabolic health. This study aimed to further evaluate the joint associations of 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] and parathyroid hormone (PTH) with risks of diabetes and related cardiometabolic comorbidities among white and black women. Subjects/methods. We cross-sectionally and prospectively analyzed data...
