After a year and a half of pandemic-prompted cancellations, virtual events and wondering when we might be able to hear live music again, the answer is: It’s happening. But we’re not out from under the COVID threat just yet. The safety of patrons, performers, staff and volunteers is still a concern, and many organizations and venues have instituted requirements concerning vaccinations, testing, masking and social distancing. Please seek out the details for each event before buying tickets and attending so we can all breathe easier and enjoy the music this fall.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO