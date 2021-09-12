One Big Week

NYU instituted a test-optional policy for the 2021-22 application cycle earlier this year, acknowledging that in-person standardized testing has been nearly impossible during the pandemic. NYU’s pre-COVID application process followed a “flexible testing policy,” which allowed high school students to submit either their SAT score, ACT score, International Baccalaureate Diploma, three SAT Subject Tests scores, three Advanced Placement test scores, or other examinations specific to international students. However, NYU has followed the example of many other elite universities and decided to extend last year’s test-optional policy into this year’s application cycle.
Comments / 0