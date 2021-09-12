CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

One Big Week

uiowa.edu
 5 days ago

Student success has always been rooted in what it means to be a Big Ten university. During the week of Sept. 12-18, 2021, the University of Iowa is joining its peers to support students during the One Big Week giving campaign. During this seven-day initiative, you can make a big...

events.uiowa.edu

tspr.org

Mixed Bag for WIU Enrollment

Western Illinois University said enrollment basically held steady compared to a year ago. The administration hopes it is the start of a turnaround for the university. The administration reported 7,455 students are enrolled this fall. The figure is a dip of just 35 students from last year, or less than half-a-percent, and comes after 14 years of declines, some of which were sharp.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Astrophysics/Space Physics Seminar

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
COLLEGES
KIMT

Luther College offering free tuition to eligible Iowa students

DECORAH, Iowa - It won't be long before high school seniors considering college after graduation will decide where they want to continue their education. One Iowa private liberal arts school is hoping to draw in new admissions with free tuition. Beginning in the fall of 2022, incoming students from Iowa...
IOWA STATE
uiowa.edu

BUILD: Making the Paradigm Shift

The Building University of Iowa Leadership for Diversity initiative is an opportunity for UI faculty and staff to gain strategic knowledge and skills to contribute to a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. By completing a series of workshops, participants will earn a certificate demonstrating their commitment as leaders for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and classroom.
COLLEGES
State
Iowa State
uiowa.edu

Study Abroad Fair

Now that international travel is starting to resume, it is a perfect time to begin planning your study, intern, or research abroad experience!. Study Abroad will be hosting a Virtual Fall Fair featuring webinars about the numerous international opportunities available to University of Iowa students. Learn how study abroad fits...
COLLEGES
WMDT.com

Delaware State University rises to top ten HBCUs nationwide

DOVER, Del. – U.S News & World Report announced on Tuesday that Delaware State University has risen to #10 nationally among all other Historically Black College and Universities. This marks the University’s return to the top ten for the first time since 2014. The school also retains its ranking as...
DELAWARE STATE
Pantagraph

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan increases enrollment, doubles first gen freshmen

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University grew its enrollment by 1% this fall, including the most diverse freshman class in the school's history. The number of first generation students in the freshman class almost doubled. Fall enrollment, counted Monday on the 15th day of classes, was 1,653 students, including 473 new...
uiowa.edu

Deloitte Coffee Chat

We are so excited to be back on campus at Iowa this fall! Please join us for Coffee Chats, where you will get the opportunity to chat 1-on-1 with a Deloitte professional, who is also a Hawkeye alumni! Please register using this link: https://rsvp.deloitte.com/eventlisting/Eventdetail?jobId=48885&source=De.... • Blake Quarrie – Pappajohn Business...
HAWKEYE, IA
uiowa.edu

Iowa holds two top-10 programs in ‘US News’ rankings of best universities

The University of Iowa improved its national ranking to No. 33 among public universities, while for the second consecutive year boasting the top public writing program in the country and a top-10 nursing program in the latest rankings published by U.S. News and World Report. The rankings factor in numerous...
IOWA STATE
uiowa.edu

Life in Iowa: Internship/CPT

CPT: 6:15 - 7:15 PM. Virtual: https://apps.its.uiowa.edu/swipe2/site/isss/signin/virtual/lifeiniowainternshipcpt (via Zoom)
IOWA STATE
fullerton.edu

McNair Scholar plans to inspire other first-gen students

Immersed in the first weeks of a doctoral program in biomedical sciences at the University of Michigan, far away from his family in Anaheim, Stephen Gonzalez credits the help and guidance he received at Cal State Fullerton in reaching this critical point in his academic life. “My biggest support along...
ANAHEIM, CA
uiowa.edu

Inorganic/CER Seminar - Johnathan Culpepper

The Department of Chemistry presents Johnathan Culpepper of the Daly Group presenting as part of the Inorganic/Chemistry Education Research Seminar series. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Step Afrika!, Drumfolk

Step Afrika! returns with a tale of resistance, resilience, and reclamation. Grounded in the Stono Rebellion of 1739, which led to the banning of drums among African slaves, Drumfolk celebrates the beat entering the very bodies of persecuted people. When the heartbeat replaces the drumbeat, the people become the drumfolk.
THEATER & DANCE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Enrollment down at Iowa’s public universities, but freshman classes grow

Enrollment fell at Iowa’s three public colleges this fall, continuing a years-long decline complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern all reported smaller 2021 enrollment as classes began last month. The University of Iowa reported 31,206 students enrolled this fall, down 394 from last year. […] The post Enrollment down at Iowa’s public universities, but freshman classes grow appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
fordcountyrecord.com

Purdue University Constitution Day 2021

Constitution Day is a celebration of the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by thirty-nine of the 55 Delegates to the Constitutional Convention on September 17, 1787. The date is also designated Citizenship Day to focus on the rights and responsibilities of citizens under the Constitution. At Purdue University,...
EDUCATION
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU should commit to test-optional applications

NYU instituted a test-optional policy for the 2021-22 application cycle earlier this year, acknowledging that in-person standardized testing has been nearly impossible during the pandemic. NYU’s pre-COVID application process followed a “flexible testing policy,” which allowed high school students to submit either their SAT score, ACT score, International Baccalaureate Diploma, three SAT Subject Tests scores, three Advanced Placement test scores, or other examinations specific to international students. However, NYU has followed the example of many other elite universities and decided to extend last year’s test-optional policy into this year’s application cycle.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

CCOM Spotlight on Current & Future Research

These quarterly short-talk seminars, hosted by Dr. Brooks Jackson, Vice President for Medical Affairs and Dean of the Carver College of Medicine, will feature a small number of presentations by CCOM investigators invited by Dr. Jackson to share research ideas, discoveries and a discussion of their current work and future plans for realizing their research aims.
SCIENCE
thejustice.org

The sciences at Brandeis: action and accountability deferred

We are representatives of Anti-Racism Alliance in the Sciences (ARAS), a collective of current and former students that has operated since August 2020 to promote a culture of belonging and support in the Division of Science. We advocate for institutional changes that advance diversity, equity, inclusion and justice in many aspects of STEM higher education. We have learned that each department has since formed its own diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee. More than a year since our inception, we have observed that expressions of sympathy and mutual understanding have not yet been translated into progress.
EDUCATION

