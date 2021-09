Cloud computing is computing services such as servers, storage, databases, and software computing that are delivered to the end-user by subscription using a third party as the Internet provider. An example of cloud computing can be e-mail, for example, Gmail and Outlook. Cloud services are an IT service that is offered through a Cloud provider. A Cloud provider is a company that offers Cloud services for organizations and individuals. The “Pay as you go” or “pay per use” payment model, or pay for what you use, is a payment model.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO