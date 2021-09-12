GROWING OLD UNGRACEFULLY: YOLO

As my 20th birthday creeps around the corner, I’m grappling with a lingering feeling of whiplash. Time has been racing by and I’m short of breath trying to keep up. It feels as if it was just yesterday that I was celebrating my 18th birthday in my basement with my friends back home. But the clock doesn’t slow down for anyone. Even though the days feel painfully slow, time passes by quickly when you’re living through a global pandemic. This has also meant downing more hard-to-swallow pills than I had accounted for. Nevertheless, in approaching this threshold into a new chapter of my life, I’ve had time to reflect on the past and the future, as daunting as it seems. The growing pains have not been easy, but they’re a rite of passage through any significant life transition.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO