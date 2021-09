Be okay saying ‘no.’ There might be days you feel like going out and others where you can’t bear the thought. I always remind myself that anyone who cares about me will understand if I say no to doing certain things. When you do go to an event, it helps to have an escape plan. For example, you might bring your own car or ask a friend to leave with you if you give them a code word.

