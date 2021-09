BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The unsettled pattern we’re in won’t be going away anytime soon. The remnants of Nicholas, coupled with a very moist/tropical air mass, will make for cloudy and dreary conditions with periods of rainy weather. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s tonight, with a cloudy sky, and scattered showers. Plan for more clouds and a good chance of occasional showers for tomorrow. There could be a few storms in the mix as temperatures rise into the upper 70s; high temperatures will near 80 degrees. The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue through tomorrow evening, so there will be some wet weather around for the high school football games.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO