Weatherford, TX

PUBLIC NOTICE Weatherford Co...

Weatherford Democrat
 7 days ago

Weatherford College is accepting competitive sealed bids for VETERINARY EQUIPMENT & SUPPLIES #SB-02-22. Bids will be accepted in the Purchasing Department, Weatherford College, 225 College Park Drive, Weatherford, Texas 76086, until 3:00 p.m., Central Standard Time, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Information may be obtained from Toni Martin, CPPB, Assistant Director of Purchasing, at tmartin@wc.edu Weatherford College reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all auction bids and to waive any technicalities.

