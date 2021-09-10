CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand for aluminum, steel remains firm as scrap prices decline

By Nick Ruggiero
spglobal.com
 8 days ago

Primary aluminum and flat-rolled prices continued to rally during the week ended Sep. 10, as spreads to scrap input costs expanded. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Hot-rolled coil prices held just below record highs and as US aluminum Midwest transaction prices hit fresh record highs,...

www.spglobal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Steel#U S Census Bureau#Steel Mills#Steel Industry#S P Global Platts#Hrc#The Platts Hrc Mw No#Hrs101#Fe#Hms#Coke#Us Census Bureau
