This Emerging Altcoin Will Follow the Explosive Price Action of Solana, Predicts Top Crypto Strategist
A prominent crypto strategist and trader says that he sees one emerging altcoin following the explosive price action of smart contract platform Solana. Pseudonymous trader Inmortal tells his 66,600 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Cosmos (ATOM), a project that aims to help developers build different blockchains that can transact and exchange data, creating a decentralized internet of blockchains. According to the crypto analyst, Atom will be the next Solana (SOL), a crypto asset that has meteorically risen nearly 350% in the last 30 days, according to CoinGecko.cryptocoingossip.com
