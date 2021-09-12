CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Emerging Altcoin Will Follow the Explosive Price Action of Solana, Predicts Top Crypto Strategist

 4 days ago

A prominent crypto strategist and trader says that he sees one emerging altcoin following the explosive price action of smart contract platform Solana. Pseudonymous trader Inmortal tells his 66,600 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Cosmos (ATOM), a project that aims to help developers build different blockchains that can transact and exchange data, creating a decentralized internet of blockchains. According to the crypto analyst, Atom will be the next Solana (SOL), a crypto asset that has meteorically risen nearly 350% in the last 30 days, according to CoinGecko.

BTC, ETH, XRP, ZEN, SNX, WAVES, AVA – Technical Analysis Sept 16

XRP (XRP) is trading above the $1.05 horizontal support area. Horizen (ZEN) is trying to break out above the $108 resistance area. Synthetix (SNX) has broken out from an ascending triangle. Waves (WAVES) has moved above the $26.80 resistance area. Travala.com (AVA) has broken out from a descending resistance line.
Coinbase Launches Support for Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins

Crypto exchange Coinbase continues recent a spree of adding new digital assets to its platform by adding support for two low-cap altcoins this week. Coinbase Pro is listing Horizen (ZEN), an interoperable blockchain ecosystem. Horizen’s native asset, ZEN, is trading at $110.48 at time of writing and is up more than 30% on the day, according to CoinGecko.
AMC to Support Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash Following BTC Adoption

AMC Theatres will accept payments in Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash by the end of 2021, in addition to bitcoin. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest theater chain, has announced that it will accept more cryptocurrencies for payment by the end of 2021. The cryptocurrencies that it will support include bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and bitcoin cash. This marks yet another notable adoption for the cryptocurrency market, which has had a stellar 2021.
Looming Bitcoin Supply Squeeze Could Trigger New Bull Cycle, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Glassnode

Certain Bitcoin ownership metrics indicate that Bitcoin (BTC) could be teeing up for a bullish market cycle, according to the blockchain analytics platform Glassnode. Glassnode notes that long-term Bitcoin holders (LTHs) have accumulated 79.5% of all BTC, which is equivalent to the rate achieved last October before the bull market kicked off. LTHs have on average held Bitcoin for more than 155 days.
Alt winds of change? What an altcoin season would mean for crypto

Is the alt season back? A rising positive outlook could be pushing markets into a risk-on sentiment as altcoins seek to make a lasting impact on the industry. A new alt season is here — at least, according to some crypto industry commentators. Over the last month, altcoins — aka cryptocurrencies that aren’t Bitcoin (BTC) — have surged in price, with projects such as Solana, Cardano and Polkadot seeing their tokens triple in value. However, though people are screaming “alt season” with an air of familiarity, the industry is still very much exploring uncharted territory.
$1,000,000,000 Worth of Ethereum Burned After Hard Fork Upgrade

Over $1 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH) has become unusable since the top altcoin implemented its “London hard fork” system upgrade six weeks ago. The change introduced a new mechanism to burn transaction fees as a way of countering inflation concerns and has thus far discarded around 304,000 ETH, according to Dune Analytics.
This Fast-Rising Altcoin Is Set To Rise 200%, Could Become Most Important Crypto Asset on the Market: Coin Bureau

The head of the cryptocurrency outlet Coin Bureau says that Cosmos Network (ATOM) could be the most important digital asset on the market. The pseudonymous analyst, who goes by the name Guy, tells his 1.3 million YouTube subscribers that the crypto network is invaluable because it allows different blockchains to communicate in a decentralized fashion.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces $2,000,000,000 Capital Raise Amid SEC Lawsuit Threats

Coinbase is raising $2 billion through a debt offering despite receiving lawsuit threats from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The crypto exchange says the offering will be used for general corporate purposes as well as investment in product development, potential mergers and acquisitions of products and technologies. “This...
How Shrinking Short-Term Supply Of Bitcoin Is Affecting The Asset’s Price

This year has been marked by numerous lows for bitcoin. The digital asset has seen yearly lows in the exchange reserves, transaction fees, and now, the short-term supply of bitcoin is down. The short-term supply has been shrinking for the past year. With declining volumes showing trends that have not been seen in the past five years. Given the low volume of bitcoin transactions, which has led to low transaction fees, only few bitcoins are moving around the network.
Why Bitcoin Could Rise To $53K, Here Are The Risks Bulls Must Overcome

Bitcoin is moving sideways in lower timeframes as the crypto markets continue to run without a clear direction. The first cryptocurrency by market cap trades at $47,837 with a 1.2% loss in the daily chart. BTC moving sideways in the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview. BTC’s price has been moving...
Fidelity Executives Meet With the SEC in Effort To Launch a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product

Financial services giant Fidelity recently discussed a Bitcoin exchange-traded product with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a memorandum of the meeting dated September 8th, senior Fidelity executives met with SEC staff for a presentation that featured information on the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust – a proposed Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be operated by Fidelity.
Bullish Continuation Coming for Algorand, Polygon, and Two More Altcoins, Predicts Top Crypto Analyst

Widely known crypto trader and strategist Scott Melker says that he’s bullish on Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), and two other altcoins. The analyst known as the Wolf Of All Streets tells his 568,100 Twitter followers that the decentralized blockchain protocol ALGO looks ready for continuation after perfectly retesting support at the $1.84 level.
Ethereum options data suggests the battle for $4K ETH is at least a week away

Traders are long on Ethereum, but derivatives data suggests that $4,000 ETH is a long shot in the short term. For the past 40 days, Ether (ETH) traded in a modest uptrend, respecting a narrow channel most of the time. The absolute leader of the smart contracts sector enjoyed a brief rally toward $4,000 in the first week of Sept., but a subsequent crash brought the price into the ascending channel.
New Bitcoin price model suggests BTC won’t go below $39K again

The illiquid supply floor demands the preservation of levels not far below $40,000 as supply drops and demand surges across the board. Bitcoin (BTC) must cost at least $39,000, says a new tool combining two of its most powerful metrics. In a tweet on Sept. 16, analyst William Clemente presented...
OpenSea Parts Ways With Executive Caught Trading Ethereum NFTs on Insider Info

Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea has parted ways with Nate Chastain, its former head of product, after the executive was discovered profiting from the trade of NFTs based on inside information. “We have a strong obligation to this community to move it forward responsibly and diligently,” the company wrote in an...
Believe It Or Not, Bitcoin Maxis, Altcoin Season Might Not Have Yet Begun

Because Bitcoin is the first ever cryptocurrency, it often has a cult-like following of investors who won’t touch an altcoin no matter the potential ROI or promise behind the technology. But the recent alt season has investors in profit from the bull run converting BTC into other coins in search of better performance.
Crypto Flipsider News – September 15th – Solana Halt & Restart Plans, Google Partners with Dapper Labs, Bitcoin Energy Consumption & Price Shock, Rallying Alts: EGLD, ATOM, XTZ, and Market Cap Swaps: DOGE

Instability halts solana & blockchain restart has been completed. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) makes move to power blockchain-based Web 3.0. Bitcoin energy consumption reaches new highs & possible BTC price shock. Rallying Alts: EGLD, ATOM, XTZ. Market cap swaps: The billion-dollar DOGE joke. Instability Halts Solana & Blockchain Restart Has Been Completed.
Layer 2 Protocols Are Starting to Guzzle Ethereum Gas

The rise in popularity of Ethereum layer 2 scaling protocols has been clearly evident over the past month or so and one consequence of this is the amount of gas they are consuming. A new dashboard on Dune Analytics has revealed the extent to which layer 2 platforms are guzzling...
