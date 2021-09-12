CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPENING DAY FINALLY ARRIVES

Ben Roethlisberger leads the new-look Steelers offense into Buffalo today for a season-opening clash with the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills. The Steelers will have four rookie starters making their NFL regular season debuts, including top draft pick running back Najee Harris, along with the team’s second, third, and fourth round picks – tight end Pat Freiermuth, center Kendrick Green, and left tackle Dan Moore, Jr. They will be operating under a brand new offensive coordinator, too, in Matt Canada. The refurbished offensive line is being led by newly promoted coach Adrian Klemm.

WATT HAS NEW CONTRACT AS BUFFALO GAME LOOMS

Multiple sources say the Steelers and linebacker TJ Watt have agreed on a new contract that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. The teams have been negotiating since before the start of training camp and Watt had not participated in team drills until Wednesday, working out solo instead while the talks continued.
Can the Steelers edge rushing trio be one of the greatest of all time?

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense absolutely dominated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. A lot of the credit for this performance goes to the Steelers defensive line, and more particularly its edge rushers. Despite only dialing up one blitz call on for the entire game, the trio of T.J. Watt, Melvin Ingram, and Alex Highsmith caused relentless pressure on Josh Allen, practically living in the Bills backfield. If this performance was a sign of things to come, not only is the NFL officially on notice but this trio could go down in NFL history.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED IN WEEK ONE

The Steelers went into one of the toughest environments in the NFL and came away with a win over one of the top teams in the AFC yesterday, downing the Buffalo Bills, 23-16. After trailing 10-0 at halftime, the Steelers’ offense scored on four straight possessions and the defense took away Buffalo’s vaunted multi-threat offensive weapons. Cam Sutton’s stop of Matt Breida on a 4th-and-1 screen pass in the third quarter fueled a furious defensive charge. Sutton read the screen and dropped Breida for a seven-yard loss, giving the Steelers the ball at the 50-yard line. Ben Roethlisberger then hit Diontae Johnson with a 13-yard pass tiptoe touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to give the Steelers their first lead, at 13-10.
Recapping five Buffalo Bills to watch against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Buffalo Bills dropped their 2021 season opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing 23-16 in a game that they controlled for the better part of the first 40 minutes. Unfortunately, poor play from their offensive line led to inconsistent play from quarterback Josh Allen, who led an offense that underwhelmed against an outstanding Pittsburgh defensive unit.
