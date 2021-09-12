OPENING DAY FINALLY ARRIVES

The Steelers went into one of the toughest environments in the NFL and came away with a win over one of the top teams in the AFC yesterday, downing the Buffalo Bills, 23-16. After trailing 10-0 at halftime, the Steelers’ offense scored on four straight possessions and the defense took away Buffalo’s vaunted multi-threat offensive weapons. Cam Sutton’s stop of Matt Breida on a 4th-and-1 screen pass in the third quarter fueled a furious defensive charge. Sutton read the screen and dropped Breida for a seven-yard loss, giving the Steelers the ball at the 50-yard line. Ben Roethlisberger then hit Diontae Johnson with a 13-yard pass tiptoe touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to give the Steelers their first lead, at 13-10.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO