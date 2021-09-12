OPENING DAY FINALLY ARRIVES
Ben Roethlisberger leads the new-look Steelers offense into Buffalo today for a season-opening clash with the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills. The Steelers will have four rookie starters making their NFL regular season debuts, including top draft pick running back Najee Harris, along with the team’s second, third, and fourth round picks – tight end Pat Freiermuth, center Kendrick Green, and left tackle Dan Moore, Jr. They will be operating under a brand new offensive coordinator, too, in Matt Canada. The refurbished offensive line is being led by newly promoted coach Adrian Klemm.www.wdadradio.com
