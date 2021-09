This variety is rare to find in the Columbia Valley, and even more so in Walla Walla Valley. Pale ruby and showing some bricking at the rim, it offers aromas of red fruit, leather and spice. The raspberry and cranberry flavors are light, bright and juicy, bringing a pleasant zing of acidity. It doesn't have the tannic heft one often sees from the variety, but it's pretty delicious. Sean P. Sullivan.

