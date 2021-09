Sullivan Rutherford Estate in the Napa Valley has acquired Criscione Vineyard near St. Helena. The vineyard is at the base of Howell Mountain in the Napa Valley and was established in 2002 by Joe and Ashley Criscione under the direction of Tony Soter with Mike Wolf heading vineyard management since 2001. The property is 18 acres, with half under vine.

RUTHERFORD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO