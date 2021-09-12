Keep it classy FSU

In Death Valley. Anytime you put that many kids together in one place, without a chaperone, bad things happen. The only things that come out of that section are; the woo-hoo, vomit, paw hand, a plume of cheap perfume and axe body spray, and that dumb jumpy thing they do. All are a total waste of time, and no one will miss them when they're gone. I've talked to several players, and every single one has said those things do not make them play any better. It's past time we spread the students out over the entire upper deck area. No more than two students can be seated next to each other and there must be at least 8 adults between pairs of students. This move would open up some pretty good seating on the lower deck for paying customers, and prevent a lot of this unproductive nonsense that ruins the college game day experience for the rest of us.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO