Leeds boss Bielsa: Why decision to sign James was correct
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has explained their swoop for Daniel James. The former Manchester United winger joined Leeds on deadline day. Bielsa said: "They [James, Raphinha and Jack Harrison] are wide players who can play on the right or the left. They are players who develop the game well out wide which is not an easy task and throughout the season it is always necessary to have three or four players for one or two positions.www.tribalfootball.com
