Leeds boss Bielsa: Why decision to sign James was correct

Marcelo Bielsa cites Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani as a key factor in his decision to remain in English football.Bielsa is in his fourth season as head coach at Elland Road after accepting Radrizzani’s challenge to help end the club’s 16-year Premier League exile in 2018.The 66-year-old Argentinian, whose side play Liverpool at home on Sunday, signed another one-year deal in August.Bielsa said: “We see how Leeds is managed, the decisions that the owner has taken, the way that the owner has managed this club is contradictory (to the norm).“He invests in the foundation, in technology for the foundation, in a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO