Omar Marmoush scored a late goal on his debut for 10-man Stuttgart as they snatched a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in a pulsating Bundesliga encounter on Sunday. Filip Kostic came off the bench to score with a superb solo effort for Frankfurt in the 79th minute, picking up a pass from Djibril Sow and flashing a shot across the goalkeeper and in at the far post to give his side the lead.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO