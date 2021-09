New Everton signing Salomon Rondon credits manager Rafael Benitez with ‘changing his mentality’ during his two previous spells under the Spaniard.The Venezuela international completed a deadline-day return to the Premier League from China to be reunited with the man who previously signed him for Newcastle and Dalian Professional.Rondon scored 11 league goals in his one season under Benitez at St James’ Park – only Romelu Lukaku (three times), Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (both twice) and Gylfi Sigurdsson have scored more in a single campaign in the last decade at Goodison Park.The 31-year-old credits Benitez with improving his all-round game.“I enjoy playing...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO