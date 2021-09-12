Big Iron schedule to feature autonomous grain cart demonstration
WEST FARGO, North Dakota — This year's Big Iron Farm Show will feature an autonomous grain cart demonstration. The 41st Big Iron Farm Show is scheduled for Sept. 14-16 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo. The show, at 1805 Main Ave. in West Fargo, runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 15 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. Entry to the show is free, as is parking. Big Iron will be held rain or shine, but extreme weather, depending on its severity, could delay or close the event.www.agweek.com
