West Fargo, ND

Big Iron schedule to feature autonomous grain cart demonstration

By Jenny Schlecht
AG Week
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO, North Dakota — This year's Big Iron Farm Show will feature an autonomous grain cart demonstration. The 41st Big Iron Farm Show is scheduled for Sept. 14-16 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo. The show, at 1805 Main Ave. in West Fargo, runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 15 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. Entry to the show is free, as is parking. Big Iron will be held rain or shine, but extreme weather, depending on its severity, could delay or close the event.

www.agweek.com

