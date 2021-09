Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has always been bullish on Bitcoin. The CEO has previously stated that she expected the price of the digital asset to 10X from 2021 prices. Putting it at least at $500K in the next five years. Wood has made the prediction earlier in the year. And has now reiterated this prediction two different times. Wood believes that the digital asset remains in a “capitulation phase,” making it a great time to buy the asset.

