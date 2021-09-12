Founders Day Canceled

Plainsboro Township had to make a very difficult decision to cancel our Founders Day event scheduled for September 18th. Founders Day is a community celebration, and above all else, a family event. With so many children in attendance who are unable to be vaccinated at this time, we felt it best to cancel. The health and safety of our residents is our top priority. With Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, we believe it is not the right time to bring the community together in such large numbers. We want to thank our sponsors and community organizations for your participation and look forward to working with you next year when it is safe for us to gather again.