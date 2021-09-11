7300 Pinehurst Dr, New Kent, VA 23141

Storybook Home in Five Lakes situated on a 1 Acre, Golf Course Lot and is move in ready and simply put, breathtaking. This must see home offers plentiful space throughout the open floor plan and boasts lots of yard for play too! Picture yourself relaxing this fall on the wrap around porch where you can place your favorite outdoor furnishings to enjoy all year. Once inside notice the gorgeous hardwood flooring that flows through the main level. 2 Story Foyer entry opens to delightful Dining Room. Family Room with stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and skylights keep the room light and bright. Eat-in Kitchen with nice pantry, granite & stainless. First Floor Owner's Suite features a separate sitting room, WIC and Deluxe Bath with large jetted tub and separate tiled shower. First floor also includes a Home Office area currently used as a game room with separate entrance. 2 separate staircases lead to the second level where you will find 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Family Den area and additional room that can be finished for a 4th bedroom. 1 Car finished Garage. Dimensional Roof new in 2019. A true One of a Kind Home that you will be glad to call Yours. You will not want to miss.