DURHAM – Duke Athletics announced Friday that Matt Feye has been named head cheerleading coach. "I am so honored for the opportunity to serve as the head cheerleading coach at a university that is so well respected such as Duke," Feye said. "As I look to the future with the Duke Spirit Program, I have so much appreciation for this amazing opportunity. I am excited for the chance to do what I love here at Duke with an awesome team of young men and women. I am committed to building the spirit program into a powerhouse of excellence."

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO