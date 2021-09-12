CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darth Vader Actor Hayden Christensen Promotes Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at SuperCon

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarth Vader is taking some time to interact with Star Wars fans. Hayden Christensen has been spotted at Florida SuperCon where he posed for photos with fans who attended the convention. Interestingly, the Darth Vader actor was also promoting his upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at the event. Fans were overjoyed...

epicstream.com

marketresearchtelecast.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christentn (Darth Vader) promotes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six-episode miniseries set a decade after the events narrated in Revenge of the Sith. In addition to Ewan McGregor, who will once again put himself in the shoes of the Jedi master, another of the important actors of the prequels will be back. Hayden Christensen will not play Anakin Skywalker, but his darkest alter ego, Darth Vader. The actor has been seen in Florida Supecon, and although he has not yet made any statements, he has presented himself with something that has not gone unnoticed: a cap from the series.
MOVIES
