Westmont Living’s Nutrition Tips for Brain Health

The focus on health has greatly increased over the last 18 months. When the pandemic began, the United States wasn’t exactly concerned about health. The United States has a lot of obesity. The country has high rates of alcoholism, drug addiction, and mental health disorders. Health care is expensive. But when the first lockdowns began and the COVID-19 virus swept the country, it became clear that we all needed to focus on our health and well-being more than we were. It isn’t easy to stay healthy, but once you get started it becomes less intensive. Here are five tips to keep up your physical and mental health.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO