Lewisville, TX

Bull Riding and Cattle Parade

By Valerie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Lewisville and Cox Event Productions are proud to bring the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to Lewisville. Tickets for PBR Lewisville, presented by Zimmerer Kubota, are now on sale.This event will feature athletes from the Touring Pro Division of the PBR. It’s a mix of established rodeo veterans and newcomers to the professional ranks. The Touring Pro Division gives riders the opportunity to compete in PBR-sanctioned events while earning money to qualify for the Built Ford Tough Series.

